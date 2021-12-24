Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Final TN vs HP: Key Players, Date, Timings, Squads, TV Channel, Live Streaming Info

While Himachal Pradesh made it to their maiden final in the domestic One-Day championship, Tamil Nadu - the reigning Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 champions - have entered the final for the seventh time.

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Rishi Dhawan shines as Himachal beat Services, set up final clash with Tamil Nadu

Himachal defeated Services by 77 runs in the semi-final and registered a convincing win. Tamil Nadu, on the other hand, edged dominant Saurashtra in a last-ball thriller by a narrow two-wicket margin.

Captain Rishi Dhawan starred with the bat as well as with the ball to help Himachal clinch the win. Tamil Nadu, meanwhile, rode on a masterful century from opener Baba Aparajith in the run chase of 311 and won the game.

For Tamil Nadu, the role of opener N Jagadeesan, who hit a superb hundred in the quarters, would be key. He would be aiming to score big in the final after getting dismissed for a duck in the semi-final. B Aparajith and Washington Sundar will also be looking to continue their fine touch with the bat in the tournament.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021: Baba Aparajith's 124 helps Tamil Nadu edge Saurashtra by 2 wickets to enter final

On the bowling front, TN's troika of spinners -- Sai Kishore, M Siddharth and Washington Sundar -- can be more than a handful for the Himachal Pradesh batters. Pacers Sandeep Warrier and R Silambarasan have the ability to strike early.

Himachal's morale would be high with a clinical show against Services in the semifinal. For them, a lot would depend on opener Prashant Chopra and captain Rishi Dhawan's batting effort.

Another important cog in their wheel is Nikhil Gangta. But their middle-order, comprising the likes of Amit Kumar, Sumeet Verma and Akash Vasisth will have to up their game against the southern heavyweights.

Pacer Vinay Galetiya would be looking to wreak havoc against TN batters but he would require support from the likes of Dhawan, medium-pacers Siddharth Sharma, Pankaj Jaiswal and left-arm orthodox spinner Mayank Dagar.

Players to watch out for:

Tamil Nadu: N Jagadeesan, Baba Aparajith, Washington Sundar, Dinesh Karthik, R Sai Kishore.

Himachal Pradesh: Rishi Dhawan, Prashant Chopra, Digvijay Rangi, Akash Vasisht.

Tamil Nadu Squad: N Jagadeesan, Baba Indrajith, Washington Sundar, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Baba Aparajith, Vijay Shankar (c), Shahrukh Khan, R Silambarasan, Sandeep Warrier, Manimaran Siddharth, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, Sanjay Yadav, Kaushik Gandhi, Murugan Ashwin, M Mohammed, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Jagatheesan Kousik, Ganga Sridhar Raju, P Saravana Kumar, Sai Sudharsan.

Himachal Pradesh Squad: Shubham Arora (wk), Prashant Chopra, Nikhil Gangta, Amit Kumar, Rishi Dhawan (c), Sumeet Verma, Akash Vasisht, Mayank Dagar, Vinay Galetiya, Pankaj Jaiswal, Sidharth Sharma, Ayush Jamwal, Arpit Guleria, Gurvinder Singh, Priyanshu Khanduri, Vaibhav Arora, Amit Thakur.

Timings: Match start at 9 am

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium

Channel: StarSports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar.com