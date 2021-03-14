Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021: Full list of award winners; highest run-scorer, highest wicket-taker, other stats

New Delhi, March 14: Skipper Prithvi Shaw's blistering knock of 73 off just 39 balls followed by former skipper Aditya Tare's unbeaten hundred guided Mumbai to a deserving title triumph in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 with a crushing six-wicket win over Uttar Pradesh in what was one of the most lopsided finals on Sunday (March 14).

Opting to bat, UP rode on opener Madhav Kaushik's unbeaten 158 to post 312/4, but it was overshadowed by the Shaw blitzkrieg which set the platform for Tare to finish off the chase in style with as many as 51 balls remaining.

Shaw (73 off 39 balls; 10x4, 4x6) and fellow opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (29; 3x4; 1x6) gave the side an aggressive start by conjuring 89 runs in 9.1 overs. Shaw started with a cover-drive, off left-arm seamer Yash Dayal. He got a life on 5, after being dropped by Karan Sharma at mid-off, and he then smashed three fours in the second over off Aaqib Khan. He then took on Dayal, hammering two boundaries and a six over mid-wicket, his trademark pull-shot, as Mumbai raced to 32/0 after three overs.

Shaw continued his onslaught and notched up his 50 in only 30 balls, with a six, another pull shot, but then holed in the deep off Shivam Mavi when another hundred looked imminent. Jaiswal and Tare added a 38-run stand but the left-handed opener gave Shivam Sharma his first wicket, after being caught by Mavi but Mumbai were already on course with a run-rate of 8.5 runs per over.

Veteran Tare, who hammered 18 boundaries in his 107-ball knock, anchored the innings and found an able ally in Shams Mulani (36), as the duo took the game deep, as Mumbai cruised to the target, with 174/2 after 25 overs. Tare and Mulani kept playing shots at will as the duo added crucial 88-runs for the third wicket. But Mulani perished in the 31st over, with Mumbai still needing another 98 runs.

However, Tare kept the momentum going as he hammered Dayal for three boundaries in the 33rd over, even as Shivam Dube (42 off 28 balls; 6x4, 1x6) played a fitting cameo. Tare completed his century in 91 balls, his first in List A cricket, with a single. The Tare-Dube duo took Mumbai on the cusp of a win, adding 88 runs for the fourth wicket before the former skipper played a back cut between point and the short third man to complete the formalities.

Here are the full list of award winners; highest run-scorer, highest wicket-taker, other key statistics from the domestic 50-over tournament.

Batting records # Mumbai won their 4th Vijay Hazare Trophy. # Highest individual score in the final: Madhav Kaushik's (UP) 158* # Most Runs in the tournament: Prithvi Shaw (Mumbai) -827 runs. # Shaw now holds the record for the highest runs scored in a single edition of this competition. # Highest Individual score in the tournament: 227* - Prithvi Shaw # Most Centuries in the tournament: 4 - Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Paddikal (Karnataka). # Most Half-Centuries in the tournament: 5 - Akshdeep Nath (UP) # Most Sixes in the tournament: 25 - Prithvi Shaw # Most Fours in the tournament: 105 - Prithvi Shaw # Highest Average in the tournament: 165.40 - Prithvi Shaw # Highest Strike Rate in the tournament - 151.59 - Suryakumar Yadav (Mumbai) # Most Ducks in the tournament - 3 - Saurabh Dubey (Vidarbha) # Most sixes in an innings: 11 - Ishan Kishan (Jharkhand) # Most runs from fours and sixes in an innings - 154 (31 fours, 5 sixes) - Prithvi Shaw. Bowling Stats # Most wickets in the tournament - 21 wickets - Shivam Sharma (UP) # Best bowling figures in an innings - 7/31 - Shivam Sharma (UP) # Best economy rates (minimum 40 overs) - 3.32 - Iqbal Abdullah (Uttarakhand) # Best bowling Strike Rate (minimum 30 overs) - 14.5 - Rishi Dhawan (Himachal Pradesh) # Most four-wickets in an innings: 3 - Rishi Dhawan (HP) # Most five-wickets in an innings: 2 - Shivam Sharma (UP) Other Records # Most dismissals (wicketkeeper): 14 - Dhruv Raval (Gujarat) # Most dismissals (wicketkeeper) in an innings: 7 (5 catches + 2 stumpings) - Ishan Kishan (Jharkhand) # Most catches: 7 - Hem Chetri (Nagaland) & K Nitish Kumar Reddy (Andhra Pradesh) # Most catches in an innings - 4 - Pratik Desai (Mizoram) # Highest batting partnership in the tournament - 285* for the 1st wicket - R Samarth & Devdutt Paddikal (Karnataka). # Highest total from a team in an innings - 457/4 - Mumbai vs Puducherry # Highest match aggregates - 714 - Chandigarh vs Saurashtra # Highest win margin (in terms of runs) - 324 runs - Jharkhand defeated MP # Most extras in an innings - 26 (8 byes, 4 leg byes, 12 wides, 2 no balls) Bengal vs J&K.