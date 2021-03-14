Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021: Full list of award winners; highest run-scorer, highest wicket-taker, other stats

Batting records
# Mumbai won their 4th Vijay Hazare Trophy.
# Highest individual score in the final: Madhav Kaushik's (UP) 158*
# Most Runs in the tournament: Prithvi Shaw (Mumbai) -827 runs.
# Shaw now holds the record for the highest runs scored in a single edition of this competition.
# Highest Individual score in the tournament: 227* - Prithvi Shaw
# Most Centuries in the tournament: 4 - Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Paddikal (Karnataka).
# Most Half-Centuries in the tournament: 5 - Akshdeep Nath (UP)
# Most Sixes in the tournament: 25 - Prithvi Shaw
# Most Fours in the tournament: 105 - Prithvi Shaw
# Highest Average in the tournament: 165.40 - Prithvi Shaw
# Highest Strike Rate in the tournament - 151.59 - Suryakumar Yadav (Mumbai)
# Most Ducks in the tournament - 3 - Saurabh Dubey (Vidarbha)
# Most sixes in an innings: 11 - Ishan Kishan (Jharkhand)
# Most runs from fours and sixes in an innings - 154 (31 fours, 5 sixes) - Prithvi Shaw.
Bowling Stats
# Most wickets in the tournament - 21 wickets - Shivam Sharma (UP)
# Best bowling figures in an innings - 7/31 - Shivam Sharma (UP)
# Best economy rates (minimum 40 overs) - 3.32 - Iqbal Abdullah (Uttarakhand)
# Best bowling Strike Rate (minimum 30 overs) - 14.5 - Rishi Dhawan (Himachal Pradesh)
# Most four-wickets in an innings: 3 - Rishi Dhawan (HP)
# Most five-wickets in an innings: 2 - Shivam Sharma (UP)
Other Records
# Most dismissals (wicketkeeper): 14 - Dhruv Raval (Gujarat)
# Most dismissals (wicketkeeper) in an innings: 7 (5 catches + 2 stumpings) - Ishan Kishan (Jharkhand)
# Most catches: 7 - Hem Chetri (Nagaland) & K Nitish Kumar Reddy (Andhra Pradesh)
# Most catches in an innings - 4 - Pratik Desai (Mizoram)
# Highest batting partnership in the tournament - 285* for the 1st wicket - R Samarth & Devdutt Paddikal (Karnataka).
# Highest total from a team in an innings - 457/4 - Mumbai vs Puducherry
# Highest match aggregates - 714 - Chandigarh vs Saurashtra
# Highest win margin (in terms of runs) - 324 runs - Jharkhand defeated MP
# Most extras in an innings - 26 (8 byes, 4 leg byes, 12 wides, 2 no balls) Bengal vs J&K.