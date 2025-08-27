Cricket Vijay Shankar To Join Hanuma Vihari At Tripura, Set To Leave Tamil Nadu: Report By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 8:18 [IST]

In a significant development ahead of the domestic season, former Tamil Nadu skipper Vijay Shankar is all set to don the Tripura colours. According to a report by Sportstar, the 34-year-old all-rounder has secured a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) and will represent the North-Eastern state in the coming season.

The move marks a new chapter in Shankar's career following a challenging phase in Tamil Nadu cricket. Once a mainstay in the state's line-up, he has struggled to cement his spot in recent years.

He was notably excluded from the squad for the second round of the Buchi Babu Invitational tournament this year - a continuation of his absence during last season's Ranji Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaigns.

Shankar's credentials, however, remain impressive. With 70 First-Class appearances under his belt, he has scored 3,702 runs at an average of 45.14 and taken 43 wickets. He has also enjoyed leadership success, guiding Tamil Nadu to three titles - the Vijay Hazare Trophy and Deodhar Trophy in 2016-17, and the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in 2021-22.

Tamil Nadu head coach M. Senthilnathan acknowledged Shankar's contribution to the state side, stating: "He has made immense contributions to TN cricket, and it is appreciated by one and all. Now that he has decided to move away from the state team, we will miss him and wish him the best. At the same time, we have a good talent pool. This now opens up a slot for some of the younger players to grab the opportunity and do well for the team."

Interestingly, Shankar will not be the only high-profile addition to Tripura this season. Hours before this development, former Andhra Pradesh skipper and India Test batter Hanuma Vihari confirmed his switch to Tripura, citing the desire to feature consistently across all formats.

The arrival of two experienced campaigners like Shankar and Vihari could prove transformative for Tripura, injecting both quality and leadership into their setup while offering the players themselves a chance to revive their careers.