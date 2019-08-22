Vikram Rathour is new India batting coach; Arun, Sridhar retain bowling, fielding coach jobs

1. Batting coach

This was the most fought-for support staff position with several high profile names entering the fray including the incumbent Sanjay Bangar.

Finally, the selectors picked Vikram Rathour ahead of the closest contenders Bangar and former England batsman and coach Mark Ramprakash.

2. Bowling coach

Bharat Arun was always expected to retain the job considering the good show of Indian bowlers over a period. He faced good competition from former Indian pacers Paras Mhambrey and Venkatesh Prasad, who had donned the role between 2006-2008, before retaining the role.

3. Fielding coach

Current fielding coach R Sridhar had done a good job with the Indian fielders and was expected to get an extension. However, he had to contend with a strong field including former South African player Jonty Rhodes. But eventually, the Hyderabadi managed to hold onto his job ahead of Abhay Sharma and T Dilip.

4. Other support staff members

Physio: Nitin Patel, who was with the Indian team a couple of years ago, made a return ahead of Andrew Leipus, who worked with the Indian team in the early 2000s, and Vaibhav Daga, another physio who had accompanied the team in the past.

Girish Dongre has been appointed as the administrative manager of the Indian team in the place of Sunil Subramaniam, the current manager who is in West Indies.