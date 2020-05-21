Vincy Premier T10 League 2020: MyTeam11 Fantasy Tips: Grenadines Divers vs Salt Pond Breakers

Vincy Premier T10 League (VPL) is a T-10 format tournament based in Kingstown, St Vincent. The league will be following the latest guidelines issued by ICC to ensure the safety of players and staff. The 30-match tournament is also open for fans as the COVID-19 cases are minimum in this part of the region.

The first match of the VPL 2020 will be played between Grenadines Divers and Salt Pond Breakers on 22nd May 2020 at 6:00 PM IST. Both teams consist of at least one marquee player, Obed McCoy for the Grenadines and Sunil Ambris from the Salt Pond Breakers. The teams are expected to put their best foot forward on the field to mark the standards on the game from the beginning of the tournament.

Weather Report:

There is patchy rain possible during the match and clouds are expected to cover during the match. The lowest temperature is expected to be around 27°C.

Pitch Report:

Not many matches have been played at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent. It is also reported that this will be the first match to be played in the shortest format at this venue.

Probable XIs:

Grenadines Divers: Obed McCoy (Marquee), Asif Hooper, Shem Browne, Anson Latchman (WK), Tijorn Pope, Romano Pierre, Geron Wyllie, Razie Browne, Richie Richards, Shammick Roberts, Braxie Browne.

Salt Pond Breakers: Sunil Ambris (Marquee), Delorn Johnson, Rickford Walker, Donwell Hector, Jeremy Layne, Javid Harry, Seon Sween (WK), Wesrick Strough, Kevin Peters, Christoy John, Urnel Thomas

Captain: Sunil Ambris

Vice-captain: Urnel Thomas

Best 14: Anson Latchman (wk), Sunil Ambris, Romano Pierre, Christoy John, Razine Browne, Asif Hooper, Jeremy Layne, Urnel Thomas, Braxie Browne, Javid Harry, Obed McCoy, Richie Richards, Seon Sween, Richard Walker.

Match Details

Date: 22nd May 2020

Time: 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent

Live Streaming: Sports Tiger