Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020: MyTeam11 Fantasy Tips: Grenadines Divers vs Salt Pond Breakers

By
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020: MyTeam11 Fantasy Tips: Grenadines Divers vs Salt Pond Breakers
Sunil Ambris

New Delhi, May 21: Cricket is slowly getting back on track after a 2 month of hiatus due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Vincy Premier T10 League is the first tournament which will be played in an ICC full member country after post the pandemic.

Vincy Premier T10 League (VPL) is a T-10 format tournament based in Kingstown, St Vincent. The league will be following the latest guidelines issued by ICC to ensure the safety of players and staff. The 30-match tournament is also open for fans as the COVID-19 cases are minimum in this part of the region.

Vincy Premier League T10: Check out the complete squads of six teams

The first match of the VPL 2020 will be played between Grenadines Divers and Salt Pond Breakers on 22nd May 2020 at 6:00 PM IST. Both teams consist of at least one marquee player, Obed McCoy for the Grenadines and Sunil Ambris from the Salt Pond Breakers. The teams are expected to put their best foot forward on the field to mark the standards on the game from the beginning of the tournament.

Exclusive: Vincy Premier League T10: 'Conducting tournament in these tough times is itself a motivation'

Weather Report:

There is patchy rain possible during the match and clouds are expected to cover during the match. The lowest temperature is expected to be around 27°C.

Pitch Report:

Not many matches have been played at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent. It is also reported that this will be the first match to be played in the shortest format at this venue.

Vincy T10 Premier League: Full Schedule, Timing, Live streaming, teams and players details,

Probable XIs:

Grenadines Divers: Obed McCoy (Marquee), Asif Hooper, Shem Browne, Anson Latchman (WK), Tijorn Pope, Romano Pierre, Geron Wyllie, Razie Browne, Richie Richards, Shammick Roberts, Braxie Browne.

Salt Pond Breakers: Sunil Ambris (Marquee), Delorn Johnson, Rickford Walker, Donwell Hector, Jeremy Layne, Javid Harry, Seon Sween (WK), Wesrick Strough, Kevin Peters, Christoy John, Urnel Thomas

Captain: Sunil Ambris

Vice-captain: Urnel Thomas

Best 14: Anson Latchman (wk), Sunil Ambris, Romano Pierre, Christoy John, Razine Browne, Asif Hooper, Jeremy Layne, Urnel Thomas, Braxie Browne, Javid Harry, Obed McCoy, Richie Richards, Seon Sween, Richard Walker.

Match Details

Date: 22nd May 2020

Time: 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent

Live Streaming: Sports Tiger

More FANTASY CRICKET News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Thursday, May 21, 2020, 14:42 [IST]
Other articles published on May 21, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue