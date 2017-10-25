Vinod Rai defends BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit

New Delhi, October 25: COA chief Vinod Rai on Wednesday (December 25) defended the BCCI's anti-corruption unit, saying a three- member team can't be everywhere.

The BCCI suspended MCA curator Pandurang Salgaoncar for allegedly claiming that he could tamper with the pitch ahead of the India-New Zealand ODI.

In the sting operation by India Today TV, Salgaoncar is seen and heard speaking to an undercover reporter, who poses as a bookie, while standing on the pitch of the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium on the eve of the second one-day international.

BCCI sacks Pune curator for pitch-fixing scandal. But match to go on

"There were irregularity on all fronts so a full scale inquiry has been ordered. ACU (headed by former cop Neeraj Kumar) has only three people so they can't be everywhere," said Rai.

The MCA has suspended Salgaonkar with immediate effect with the BCCI appointing curator Ramesh Mhamunkar as the point person for the centre wicket and the field of play for the second ODI between India and New Zealand.

In the BCCI statement, Rai added: "We are looking into the issue and in contact with the concerned officials. We have asked for a detailed report and will act upon it accordingly."