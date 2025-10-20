Virat Kohli 3rd, Rohit Sharma 7th: Who have scored Most Ducks for India across All Formats?

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Streaming: Where to Watch AFG vs ZIM Test on TV and Online?

Published: Monday, October 20, 2025, 16:34 [IST]

After a return to international cricket for the first time since March, Virat Kohli had a dismal start, as the India star got dismissed for a duck in the first ODI against Australia on Sunday (October 19).

The crowd in Perth was anticipating a royal return, but Kohli succumbed without troubling the scorers, in a dampening outing for the Shubman Gill-led team.

His recent dismissal for a duck in the first ODI against Australia at Perth marked a notable incident in his illustrious career.

Coming in at No. 3 after Rohit Sharma's early exit, Kohli faced only eight balls before being caught behind off Mitchell Starc's outswinger. This was Kohli’s first-ever duck in ODI cricket on Australian soil and his 39th duck in international cricket overall, placing him third on the list of most ducks for India across all formats. Only Zaheer Khan (43) and Ishant Sharma (40) have recorded more ducks for India.

Most Ducks for India (Across All Formats)

1. Zaheer Khan: 43 ducks

2. Ishant Sharma: 40 ducks

3. Virat Kohli: 39 ducks

4. Harbhajan Singh: 37 ducks

5. Jasprit Bumrah: 35 ducks

6. Anil Kumble: 35 ducks

7. Rohit Sharma: 34 ducks

8. Sachin Tendulkar: 34 ducks

9. Javagal Srinath: 32 ducks

10. Virender Sehwag: 32 ducks

The likes of Sourav Ganguly (29) and MS Dhoni (21) have scored relatively lower number of ducks in their international career. Rahul Dravid also holds an amazin record of just 20 ducks in his career out of 599 innings, accounting for just one failure to score in almost 30 innings in his entire career.

Current India captain Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal - each have 7 ducks in their career across formats for India.

This was also Kohli's 17th ODI duck, which is just one more than compatriot Rohit Sharma. For India, Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for most ducks in the 50-over format with 20 to his name. Despite that, Kohli remains a formidable scorer for India across all format. The star India batter is expected to return to form as his Indian teammate Arshdeep Singh played down Kohli's alleged lack of form in Australia after the first match.