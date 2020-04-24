Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers pick combined India-South Africa ODI XI; MS Dhoni named captain

Both Kohli and De Villiers caught up during a live Instagram session and interacted with their fans. The legendary cricketers also answered to the questions posed by their followers.

The duo included themselves in the combined ODI squad which according to them will be led by India's two-time World Cup-winning captain MS Dhoni. The opening department comprised two of the greatest openers of all time in the white-ball format i.e. Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma.

While the middle-order had formidable players like Kohli, De Villiers, and Jacques Kallis. They also included two of the biggest match-winners of India in the limited-overs format i.e. MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh in the combined eleven.

In the bowling department, they included wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal while the pace battery comprised match-winners like Dale Steyn, Jasprit Bumrah and Kagiso Rabada.

Their combined South Africa and India ODI team:

Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ab de Villiers, Jacques Kallis, M S Dhoni (captain), Yuvraj Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Dale Steyn, Jasprit Bumrah and Kagiso Rabada.

During the conversation, Kohli also acknowledged the contribution of Mark Boucher, Gary Kirsten and Duncan Fletcher early on in his international career.

"Gary always gave me positive feedback. Boucher told me in 2008 to improve my game against the short ball. He had the vision. Then, Fletcher, he had a keen eye for the game. So many people who have contributed (to my growth)," said Kohli.

De Villiers picked the 119 at Wankhede in the 2015 series decider as his best knock against India. Kohli picked the 119 he scored in Johannesburg Test in 2013. "I was always really motivated to win the series after 2-2.