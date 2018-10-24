Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Virat Kohli beats Sachin Tendulkar in becoming fastest to 10,000: Twitterati salute King Kohli

By
Virat Kohli beats Sachin Tendulkar in becoming fastest to 10,000: Twitterati salute King Kohli

New Delhi, Oct 24: Run Machine Virat Kohli became the fastest man to reach 10,000 one-day international runs on Wednesday (October 24) to surpass his idol Sachin Tendulkar's record as India put up another exhibition of batting against West Indies.

Kohli went into the second match of the series in Visakhapatnam needing 81 runs to become the 13th man - and the fifth Indian - to reach the milestone in the 50-over game.

The 29-year-old was untroubled by the West Indies attack as he achieved the feat in his 205th inning - 54 fewer than the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

A routine single to long-on off the bowling of Ashley Nurse saw Kohli reach the landmark, the man most see as the world's best batsman raising his arms to the sky as he took in the adulation of the adoring home crowd.

Tendulkar is well clear at the top of the list of highest ODI run scorers with 18,426. However, should he continue at his current pace, Kohli - still only 29 - will surely surpass that number before the end of his career.

Interestingly, it was MS Dhoni - the previous Indian to enter the elite club before Kohli - who was present at the other end when the right-handed batsman reached the milestone.

Here's how the cricketing world reacted to Kohli's record-breaking feat on Twitter:

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
ZIM 246/7 (50.0 vs BAN
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 24, 2018, 18:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 24, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue