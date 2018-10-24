Virat Kohli beats Sachin Tendulkar in becoming fastest to 10,000: Twitterati salute King Kohli

Kohli went into the second match of the series in Visakhapatnam needing 81 runs to become the 13th man - and the fifth Indian - to reach the milestone in the 50-over game.

The 29-year-old was untroubled by the West Indies attack as he achieved the feat in his 205th inning - 54 fewer than the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

A routine single to long-on off the bowling of Ashley Nurse saw Kohli reach the landmark, the man most see as the world's best batsman raising his arms to the sky as he took in the adulation of the adoring home crowd.

Tendulkar is well clear at the top of the list of highest ODI run scorers with 18,426. However, should he continue at his current pace, Kohli - still only 29 - will surely surpass that number before the end of his career.

Interestingly, it was MS Dhoni - the previous Indian to enter the elite club before Kohli - who was present at the other end when the right-handed batsman reached the milestone.

Here's how the cricketing world reacted to Kohli's record-breaking feat on Twitter:

Software update all the time. Virat Kohli has redefined what consistency means. Got his 9000th odi run just 11 innings ago and got his 10000 th today, to go with his 37th century. Enjoy the phenomena #KingKohli pic.twitter.com/OPhvIsBRDJ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 24, 2018

“Century pe century baar baar, run hue pure dus hazaar!”

Heartiest congratulations brother @imVkohli 👏

Fastest player ever to complete 10,000 ODI runs! What a remarkable journey it’s been so far!#ViratKohli #Virat10K pic.twitter.com/HRzLEGaxzN — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) October 24, 2018

And the insanity continues with an undying intensity. Congratulations #KingKohli on 10,000 ODI runs and 37th century. The hunger, consistency and intensity is simply incredible pic.twitter.com/DGoP1GlZ01 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 24, 2018

This Virat chap seems to be rather good at batting in ODIs. https://t.co/NSdEEhm4gL — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) October 24, 2018

Virat Kohli stands alone, no one now or ever is close to his genius! #ODI #INDvWI — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) October 24, 2018

Pulverising records for fun is @imVkohli , what a player ..take a bow .. #INDvsWI #10000 — subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) October 24, 2018

Well done @imVkohli on becoming he fastest man to 10,000 runs 👏🏽👏🏽What is next on your list to ✅ off? #INDvWIN — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) October 24, 2018

Congratulations #KingKohli on becoming the fastest to 10000 ODI runs. What a player ! pic.twitter.com/fUkMgldTEx — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) October 24, 2018

Congratulations to @imVkohli to achieve milestone of 10000 runs in ODI cricket 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 , Great player & Humble human 👍🏼 , u entertaining all fans of cricket with ur Skills , Passion & determination , stay blessed — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) October 24, 2018

@imVkohli is chalking up milestones with a regularity as if it was an everyday affair. 10000 ODI runs already and he is perhaps just at the halfway mark of his career. Remarkable! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 24, 2018

To give you an idea of how much better Virat Kohli is than other great ODI players: him scoring 10,000 ODI runs in 205 innings—54 faster than the next best—is proportionately equivalent to breaking Usain Bolt's 100m record by exactly 2.00 seconds (100m in 7.58 seconds). #INDvWI — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) October 24, 2018

Fastest 10k odi runs.Legendary stuff from #ViratKohli 👏👏👏 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 24, 2018

Heard that Oxford Dictionary is considering replacing ‘Consistency’ with ‘Kohli’. Makes a lot of sense 🙌🙏👍 #IndvWI #37 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 24, 2018