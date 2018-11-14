Virat Kohli celebrates Children's Day with young fans

New Delhi, Nov 14: On the occasion of Children's Day, India skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday (November 14) spent quality time with some kids to make it special for his young fans.

The Indian batting mainstay is one of the biggest names in the world cricket and the 30-year-old is extremely popular amongst kids who aspire to be India's modern-day legend. The Delhi cricketer is admired for his fitness and hunger for scoring runs.

Kohli is ranked No. 1 batsman in Test and ODI rankings and his penchant for scoring a century after century is making him most sought-after sportsperson in the cricketing world.

November 14 is observed as the Children's Day in India to mark the birth anniversary of first Prime Minister of India Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. The Children's Day was started to be celebrated after the demise of Nehru in 1964. Nehru, who was fondly called 'Chacha Nehru', was known for his love for children.

Prior to that, the Children's Day was being celebrated in the country on November 20 - the Universal Children's Day as declared by the United Nations.

Not just Kohli, several cricketers, and athletes took to their Twitter handle and posted adorable images or videos to greet their fans on Children's Day.

Here's how sportspersons greeted fans on the occasion of Children's Day: