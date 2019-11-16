Virat Kohli creates huge captaincy record; leapfrogs MS Dhoni, Mohd Azharuddin, Sourav Ganguly's feat

With this win, captain Kohli registered the win by an innings for the tenth occasion and surpassed the previous best for an Indian skipper of nine set by MS Dhoni.

Mohammed Azharuddin achieved this feat eight times while Sourav Ganguly registered the win by an innings seven times.

India's win in Indore was their third successive innings win after Kohli and his band defeated South Africa in Pune and Ranchi. India won the Pune Test by an innings and 119 runs while in Ranchi they recorded the win by an innings and 202 runs.

It was India's sixth consecutive win, which is the joint-most for them in succession in Test cricket. India had previously won six matches under MS Dhoni's leadership in the year 2013 when they picked up four wins against Australia and two against West Indies.

While talking about India's clinical win under three days, Kohli said during the post-match presentation, "I don't really know what to say. Clinical performances all around. The team is playing really well."