Virat Kohli fastest to 20000 international runs, beats Tendulkar and Lara

By
Virat Kohli completed 20000 international runs
Virat Kohli completed 20000 international runs

Manchester, June 27: Virat Kohli completed 20000 international runs when he went past 37 runs against the West Indies at Old Trafford here on Thursday (June 27) during an ICC World Cup 2019 match. The Indian skipper beat the record jointly held by Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara to become the fastest batsman to reach the land mark. | READ IN TELUGU

1. Virat Kohli

1. Virat Kohli

Kohli, who recently became the fastest to 11,000 ODI runs, is also the third Indian to reach the landmark after Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Before this match, Kohli had amassed 19,963 runs from Tests, ODIs and T20Is. Kohli, who has 11087 runs in ODIs, 6613 in Tests and 2263 in T20Is, became the fastest to 20000 when he completed the feat in his 417th innings.

2. Sachin Tendulkar

2. Sachin Tendulkar

The batting legend who retired from all forms of cricket in 2013 took 453 innings to reach 20000 international runs. He is still the highest run-getter in Test and 50-over cricket and is the only batsman to have 100 international hundreds -- 51 in Tests and 49 in ODIs.

3. Brian Lara

3. Brian Lara

Lara, who once had a running competition with Tendulkar for the best batsman spot, also took 453 innings to reach the 20000-run mark. It might be a coincidence that Kohli broke the record against the West Indies, Lara's former team and the one that he captained for a long spell in the past.

4. Kohli and landmarks

4. Kohli and landmarks

Kohli so far has 66 international tons and on this day he became the 12th batsman to complete 20000 international runs and the list has some illustrious names like Mahela Jayawardene, Rahul Dravid, Kumar Sangakkara, Ricky Ponting, Jacques Kallis etc

Story first published: Thursday, June 27, 2019, 16:58 [IST]
