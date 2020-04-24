Virat Kohli turns emotional says, 'no matter what happens, I'm never leaving Royal Challengers Bangalore'

RCB has failed to win a single IPL title despite comprising some of the biggest T20 players in the past. Big stars like AB de Villiers, Kohli, Chris Gayle, Anil Kumble, Kevin Pietersen, Yuvraj Singh, Dale Steyn, Shane Watson, etc. have all been a part of the side in the past 12 seasons.

Many feel that Kohli should leave the franchise and shift his base to some other city in the IPL for better prospects but the 31-year-old has cleared that he's not going to leave RCB, of which he has been a part since the start of the cash-rich league.

Coronavirus crisis has made us more compassionate, says Virat Kohli

In a live Instagram chat with his fellow RCB teammate and idol AB de Villiers, Kohli said he's not going to leave the franchise no matter what.

"It has been such an amazing journey. It is always going to be our dream, winning the IPL together. There is no scenario where I could think of leaving the team ever.

"You can feel emotional about the season not going well but till the time I am playing IPL, I am never leaving this team. The fans, their loyalty has been amazing," said the India skipper.

Responding to Kohli's feelings towards RCB, De Villiers too acknowledged the support of fans over the past nine years. Kohli, on the other hand, has been with RCB since 2008.

"Same for me. I never want to leave RCB but to do that I got to keep scoring runs. I am not the captain you see," said the South African in jest.

The duo started their conversation by urging their fans to stay positive during this tough time as the world battles through the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. They also promised to do their bit to help people overcome the problems they are facing because of the deadly outbreak.

They also talked about their memorable game against Gujarat Lions when the explosive duo helped RCB score 248 in an IPL 2016. Kohli and De Villiers broke their own record for the then-highest partnership in T20 cricket as they added on 229 runs between them.

In a heartwarming gesture, both Kohli and De Villiers decided to put the bats, jerseys and gloves from that game for auction to raise money in the fight against coronavirus in India and South Africa.

"In 2016 IPL match against Gujarat Lions, we both scored centuries, it was a good partnership, it was an enjoyable one, I got 120 odd and you got your hundred towards the end, it was the Green game, we did our bit for creating awareness about the environment," De Villiers said.

"The plan now is to get our kits to go for an online auction, the green kits would go for auction, people can go and bid and all the proceeds will go the COVID-19 fund and it is a cause which will provide food to the maximum number of people," De Villiers added.

Earlier this year, RCB made the Valentine's Day special for its fans unveiling a new jersey and new logo. The stretched unveiling started with RCB revealing their new logo - a lion in all its splendour - in the morning.

Towards the evening, Royal Challengers Bangalore unfurled their new jersey as well. The new one looked pretty similar to the one the team wore during the IPL 2019 in colour combination. Fans hoped that the new jersey and the logo also brings fortune for their franchise.

Even though the Royal Challengers entered three IPL finals in 2009, 2011 and 2016, the team still has not bagged the trophy.