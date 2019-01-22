Cricket

Virat Kohli had this to say after sweeping ICC Awards, becoming first player to complete hat-trick - Watch

By
New Delhi, Jan 22: Charismatic India captain and batting mainstay Virat Kohli created history as he became the first cricketer to win all three major ICC awards on Tuesday (January 22).

Kohli, who was in phenomenal form in the year 2018, was named the ICC Cricketer of the Year, Men's Test Player of the Year (Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy) and ODI Player of the Year.

The 30-year-old batsman from Delhi was also named the captain of the Test and ODI teams. The aggressive right-handed batsman amassed 1,322 runs at an average of 55.08 in 13 Tests last year, while he managed 1,202 at an incredible average of 133.55 in 14 ODIs.

"It feels amazing. It's a reward for all the hard work that you do throughout the calendar year. I feel really grateful and very, very happy with the team doing well at the same time as myself performing," said Kohli from New Zealand as India prepare to lock horns with the Blackcaps in the first of five-ODI series.

"Having recognition at the global level from the ICC is something you feel proud of as a cricketer because you understand that there are many players playing the game.

"To be rewarded in this manner is obviously a very proud moment for me and something that gives you more motivation to keep repeating the same things because you have to keep the standard of cricket up and keep bringing consistent performances.

"From that point of view, these awards give you that extra motivation."

Watch, this is what Kohli had to say about his achievement:

Full list of ICC Awards 2018 winners
    Story first published: Tuesday, January 22, 2019, 15:05 [IST]
