Virat Kohli hilariously trolls Yuzvendra Chahal during live chat with Sunil Chhetri, says the spinner has lost his mind

Kohli was interacting with India football team skipper Suni Chhetri in an Instagram live session when Chahal joined the live session and posted a comment.

Kohli and Chhetri caught up with each other during the live session which lasted for almost an hour. The two Delhi boys discussed their childhood memories, the mischiefs they pulled off, the beatings they got from their mothers, apart from sharing anecdotes about their current lives.

Kohli, who has been annoyed with Chahal's theatrics on TikTok and his silly comments during every live session, said the Haryana spinner's wiring has been tampered with because of staying indoors for so long.

"Yeh Nahi Maanega. Abbe bhai maan ja bhai, tujhe har jagah ghusna hai. Koi baat kar raha hai aur beech me iska comment milta hai. Iska kaam ho gaya hai, iski taarein-vaare hil gayi hain", said Kohli, compelling Chettri to burst into laughter.

Earlier last month, after Rohit Sharma took a dig at Chahal for his funny TikTok videos, Kohli too hilariously trolled the wrist-spinner for the same.

During his live Instagram session with his RCB teammate AB de Villiers he took a jibe at Chahal. Kohli insisted De Villiers to check out Chahal's TikTok videos during the lockdown and called him a 'clown'.

"You should watch Chahal's videos, he is an absolute clown," Kohli told the former South Africa captain.

Earlier, while chatting with his Mumbai Indians teammate Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit too mocked Chahal, who was also a MI player in the past, for making his father dance in a TikTok video.

Taking a dig at Chahal, Rohit said, "Chahal tu apne pitaji ko nacha raha hai. Tujhe sharam aa rha hai ki nahi?(You are making your father dance. Aren't you ashamed of yourself?)."