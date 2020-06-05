Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Jasprit Bumrah feature in Aaron Finch's all-time India-Australia combined XI; Rohit ignored

"Sehwag is my number one pick. He was so dominant. As soon he was on, the game was over. I want to go with Rohit Sharma, his record is amazing, but I want to watch Adam Gilchrist open with Virender Sehwag, hence I would pick Gilchrist," Finch said.

Finch chose former Aussie great Ricky Ponting at No. 3 and his Indian counterpart Virat Kohli at No. 4. He went with all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Andrew Simonds at No. 5 and 6 respectively.

"I will go with Ricky Ponting at no. 3 and then Virat Kohli at 4. It's such a tough position to bat at no. five. I would probably pick Hardik Pandya at no. 5 and Andrew Symonds at no. 6 positions," Finch added.

The talented right-handed batsman picked up former India captain MS Dhoni -- who hailed as one of the greatest ODI finishers of all-time -- but was undecided as to who would keep the wickets.

"Dhoni is a cool head under pressure, he takes the team over the line, be it in IPL or international cricket. If the team is 3 for 10, he comes out and get the runs. If the team is chasing, he finds a way the team to get there," Finch said.

However, when it came to picking up the bowlers, Finch was undecided about who will be the spinner but went with obvious choices as pacers.

"I would pick Glenn Mcgrath, Brett Lee, and Jasprit Bumrah as my pace trio," he said.

"Brad Hogg has such a great record, should I go with Harbhajan Singh or maybe Ravindra Jadeja to bat at eight to get extra batting option... I am unable to decide, who would I pick, I am saying players who I loved to watch, but I am unable to decide. It's too hard to decide," he said.

Aaron Finch all-time India-Australia XI: Virender Sehwag, Adam Gilchrist, Ricky Ponting, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Andrew Symonds, MS Dhoni, Brett Lee, Glenn McGrath, Jasprit Bumrah and a spinner.