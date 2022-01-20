Virat Kohli only behind Kumar Sangakkara in most runs by a batsman in away ODIs; has best average in top ten

Kohli is now only behind legendary Sri Lanka batsman Kumar Sangakkara in the list who has scored 5518 ODI runs in 149 games that the southpaw has played away from home.

Kohli (108 ODIs) surpassed Tendulkar's tally of 5065 runs (in 147 matches) to become the Indian player with the most runs in the away ODIs after his knock of 51 off 63 deliveries in the opening game of the three-match.

With his knock at Paarl, Kohli also surpassed legendary Australia batsman Ricky Ponting to get to the second in the list. Ponting - who had scored 5090 ODI runs outside of Australia - took 132 matches.

Kohli - who has played the least number of ODIs to complete 5000-plus runs in away ODIs - has an average in excess of 50. Kohli averages 58.04. Interestingly, former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is the second-best in terms of average amongst the top five. MS Dhoni - who scored 4520 runs in 145 ODIs he's played away from home - averaged 50.78.

In the game against South Africa at Paarl, Kohli also went past former skippers Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid for most runs scored against the Proteas after he reached 27. Succeeded recently by Rohit Sharma as India's full-time limited-overs skipper, Kohli came into the game with 1287 runs.

Kohli now remains only behind Tendulkar, who has scored 2,001 runs against South Africa in ODIs, the most by any player across countries.

In the overall list, Kohli is now the sixth-highest run-scorer against South Africa. Apart from Tendulkar, Kohli is behind Ricky Ponting (1,879), Kumar Sangakkara (1,789), Steve Waugh (1,581), and Shivnarine Chanderpaul (1,559).