Virat Kohli recalls 'golden words' from MS Dhoni while reacting over Rishabh Pant's shot selection

Pant has been facing a lot of flak for his shot selection in the second innings of the Johannesburg Test, which Team India lost by seven wickets to South Africa. Pant was dismissed for a three-ball duck at a crucial juncture in the match while trying to hit Kagiso Rabada for a big shot.

While interacting with media persons on the eve of the third and deciding Test, which will be played at Newlands in Cape Town, Kohli spoke extensively about Pant's rash shot in and put it in context with a piece of advice received from his predecessor Mahendra Singh Dhoni which became a thumb rule for him.

"MS Dhoni, at the start of my career, had given me a fabulous piece of advice. Between your first and second mistake, there should be a minimum gap of seven to eight months and then only can you prolong your career.

"That got ingrained in my system that I will not repeat the same mistake," Kohli said in reference to Pant's dismissal while trying to give Kagiso Rabada the charge in Johannesburg.

But he did mention that he and coach Rahul Dravid have had some serious conversations with Pant about that mode of dismissal. "We have had conversations with Rishabh at practice. When a batter plays a particular stroke, he is the first one to know whether it was a correct shot to play in that particular situation," the skipper's answer was clear enough as to how he felt.

"As long as an individual, one accepts the responsibility, I think, then only can you make proper progress. We have all been out at some point at important stages of a match in our careers.

"Sometimes because of pressure, sometimes because of our own mistake and some other times when a bowler shows quality skills. You need to understand what was the mindset at that particular moment when you took a certain decision," he explained.

"The more we learn to accept our mistakes, the better players we become. We improve and ensure that (mistakes) are not repeated," Kohli said. He is confident that Pant will not repeat his mistakes and make his opportunities count.

"He will make sure that next time in an important situation, he will stand up and take responsibility and give an impact performance."

(With PTI inputs)