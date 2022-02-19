Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant leave India bio-bubble, to skip 3rd T20I against West Indies, Lanka T20Is

Kohli and Pant will also not be playing in the three-match T20 series against Sri Lanka beginning on February 24 in Lucknow followed by two more games at Dharamsala on February 26 and 27.

"Yes, Kohli has left home on Saturday morning as India have already won the series. As it has been decided by BCCI, it will be a policy to give all the regular all format players periodic breaks from the bubble to ensure that their workload management and mental health is taken care of," a senior BCCI official privy to the development told PTI.

The Indian team for the Sri Lanka series will be picked later on Saturday (February 19).

Rahul to miss SL Tests?

KL Rahul is likely to miss the first Test against Sri Lanka at Mohal, beginning on March 4 at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium.

It may be recalled that Rahul was ruled out of the T20I series against the West Indies with a hamstring injury.

"Rahul sustained an upper left hamstring strain during fielding in the 2nd ODI on 9th February 2022 while Axar has resumed the final stage of his rehabilitation after recently recovering from Covid-19.

“They will now head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further management of their injury," said the BCCI in a statement.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Ruturaj Gaikwad and Deepak Hooda as replacements," the statement added.

Now, some reports have suggested that Rahul might after all not be ready for the Mohali Test, and could even miss the second Test at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, starting on March 12.

In this backdrop, the selectors might ask Rohit Sharma to lead in the Test series against Sri Lanka. Reports have suggested that the selectors are looking at Rahul as long-term option as Test captain and he could assume charge in one of the later series.