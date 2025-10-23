Jude Bellingham Reflects On Last Season With Real Madrid And Aims For Improvement In 2024-25

AIFF Super Cup 2025-26: Teams, Groups, Schedule, Fixtures List, Venues - All You Need To Know

Juventus On The Right Path Despite Narrow Loss To Real Madrid In Champions League

IND vs AUS: Harshit Rana should be dropped, Three Changes India must make in 3rd ODI

IND-W vs NZ-W: What will Happen if Rain Washes Out Match? Will India Women have an advantage for Semifinal Qualification?

Cricket Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma Era Will Be Engraved Forever in the Hearts of Fans: Greg Chappell By MyKhel Staff Published: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 18:13 [IST]

oi-Avinash Sharma

Adelaide, Oct 23: Former India head coach Greg Chappell has penned a heartfelt tribute to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, describing the duo's influence on Indian cricket as a "golden chapter" that will remain etched not just in record books but engraved in the hearts of fans.

Writing in his column for ESPN Cricinfo, Chappell reflected on how both stalwarts - on what could be their final tour of Australia - have redefined Indian cricket with their passion, humility, and leadership.

"Now, as the cricketing world moves forward, new names will rise. New captains will lead. But this golden chapter - the Kohli-Rohit era - will remain engraved not just in record books but in the hearts of every fan who understood what they stood for," Chappell wrote.

"Kohli Was Never Just a Batter, He Was a Movement"

The Australian legend lauded Kohli for transforming India's ODI team into a fit, focused, and fearless unit that played to win anywhere in the world.

"Kohli was never just a batter, he was a movement. He brought what few dared to - a warrior's mindset. He turned India's ODI side into a sharp, focused and supremely fit unit that played to win, home or away," Chappell observed.

Chappell emphasized that Kohli's greatness cannot be measured merely by runs and centuries.

"What truly set him apart, even from the legends who came before him, was his detachment from personal statistics. Kohli cared only about the outcome. His currency was legacy, not numbers."

"Rohit Sharma's Elegance and Redemption Arc Inspired Millions"

Chappell also delved into Rohit Sharma's cricketing journey - one defined by perseverance, transformation, and grace.

"Where Kohli's rise was meteoric and defined by intensity, Rohit's journey was more about a slow-burn path to greatness. For years he dazzled in limited-overs cricket; his timing, poise and flair made him a household name," Chappell wrote.

He noted that Rohit's transformation began in 2013, when he was promoted to open the innings - a move that changed his career trajectory.

"Then came 2013. Promoted to open during a home series against England, he seized the opportunity with quiet confidence. There was a double-century against Australia. Elegant hundreds followed. Something had changed - not just in technique but in belief."

According to Chappell, this "belief, not just technique" separated Rohit 1.0 from Rohit 2.0, as the Mumbai star evolved into one of the most prolific openers in modern cricket.

A Legacy Beyond Numbers

Chappell concluded that while records will fade and new stars will emerge, the legacy of Kohli and Rohit lies in how they inspired a generation - not just through their runs and trophies, but through their mindset and values.

"Kohli's passion and refusal to settle, Rohit's humility and timing - both reminded us that cricket is not just about numbers, but about how you touch lives and inspire belief."