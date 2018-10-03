Virat Kohli's website hacked by Bangladesh fans after Asia Cup defeat

There have been instances when Bangladesh fans took to Twitter to slam poor umpiring, or accuse ICC of bias whenever their team lost crucial games. Taking one step ahead this time, Bangladeshi fans hacked the website of India captain Virat Kohli after Bangladesh lost the Asia Cup 2018 final to Men In Blue.

Kohli, however, wasn't leading the Indian side in the tournament. It was Rohit Sharma who captained India in the six-nation tournament held in United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Bangladeshi fans were miffed with third umpire's decision of Liton Das' stumping in the game in the Asia Cup 2018 final, which according to them was the turning point of the game. Das had slammed a cracking ton in the all-important final and gave his team an explosive start after Rohit Sharma invited his opponents to bat.

"Dear ICC, didn't cricket use to be a gentlemen's game? Shouldn't every team have fair rights? Please explain how it was out? If you don't officially apologize to the whole world and take actions against the umpire then get ready to be hacked every single time you recover the site," wrote the hacking group Cyber Security and Intelligence (CSI).

"And my fellow Indian brothers and sisters, we mean no disrespect to you guys. Please think about it. How would you feel if injustice was done with your team? Every single national team should be treated equally in the game," the message read further.

However, the passionate Bangladeshi fans tend to forget that it's just a game and by hacking the website of the opposing team's captain will do them more damage, than good.

Earlier on September 28, Team India defeated Bangladesh in the last-ball thriller by 3 wickets and lifted the Asia Cup 2018 for record seventh time.

Chasing a target of 223, India were tested by a spirited Bangladesh bowling attack but eventually managed to win this game on the final ball of the innings. The Men In Blue were given a run for their money by Bangladesh as the latter had almost blanked the reigning champions in the final but Rohit's boys held on to their nerves and snatched the win from Bangladesh's jaws.