Virat Kohli touches 50 Million Followers on Twitter: 4 India cricketers with big following on social media

1 Virat Kohli

Kohli now has over 50 million followers on Twitter alone. But on Instagram he has a mindboggling 212 million followers, third behind Cristiano Ronaldo (476 million) and Lionel Messi (356 million). Kohli has another 49 million fans on Facebook. So, that brings the total number of his fans across Twitter, Instagram and FB to 311 million and his net worth is close to 240 million dollar, making him one of the richest man in the sports and entertainment sector.

2 Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar had retired from cricket nearly a decade ago in 2013. But that has not affected his popularity as the Master Blaster keeps himself in the mix through social media and he has a sizeable 35.9 million fans on Twitter. He has another 35.8 million followers on Instagram and 37 million followers on Facebook. He holds the second place in the most followed Indian cricketer in social media.

3 Rohit Sharma

The current Indian captain in all formats, Rohit Sharma has 24.9 followers on Instagram, 20.9 million fans on Twitter and 20 million FB followers. Since, Rohit is set to lead India in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, that list might grow further.

4 Hardik Pandya

The India all-rounder recently reached the milestone of 8 million followers on Twitter and Hardik has another 19.3 million fans on Instagram. Additionally, he commands a solid 10 million followers on FB. He has been followed so keenly because Hardik often flaunts his fashion statements on social media, and now dishes out some sterling performances on the field too.