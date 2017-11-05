Cricket

Virat Kohli turns 29: Wishes pour in for charismatic India skipper on Twitter

New Delhi, Nov 5: Team India skipper Virat Kohli is celebrating his 29th birthday today (November 5) and wishes started pouring in for the Indian batting mainstay.

Fans from all over started greeting their favourite cricketer and wished him all the very best of luck for the upcoming year. '#HappyBirthdayVirat' started trending even before the clock struck 12 am.

The BCCI Twitter handle immediately shared the images of Kohli's birthday celebration with his teammates at the team hotel in Rajkot.

The skipper cut the cake and his face was smeared with the cream, which is a trademark celebration in the team.

The players seemed to get over the defeat against New Zealand in the second T20I in Rajkot and celebrated the birthday of their skipper. Kohli played a knock of 65 runs as India chased a massive 197-run target but it vain.

Here's how Kohli was greeted on Twitter on his birthday:

Kohli's 18th half-century in the shortest format of the game went in vain as the Men In Blue were restricted to 156/7 in the 20 overs. However, Kohli - team's batting mainstay - touched several milestones in the game. Kohli became first Indian player to complete 7000 T20 runs. He completed 7000 T20 runs in 212 innings, second fastest after Chris Gayle (192 innings).

He also became the first Indian and eighth overall to complete 7000 runs in T20s.

With 1890* runs Kohli is now the second highest run-getter in T20Is. Only Brendon McCullum 2140 has more than the Indian skipper.

Story first published: Sunday, November 5, 2017, 0:36 [IST]
