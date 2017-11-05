Virat Kohli turns 29: Wishes pour in for charismatic India skipper on Twitter

New Delhi, Nov 5: Team India skipper Virat Kohli is celebrating his 29th birthday today (November 5) and wishes started pouring in for the Indian batting mainstay.

Fans from all over started greeting their favourite cricketer and wished him all the very best of luck for the upcoming year. '#HappyBirthdayVirat' started trending even before the clock struck 12 am.

The BCCI Twitter handle immediately shared the images of Kohli's birthday celebration with his teammates at the team hotel in Rajkot.

The skipper cut the cake and his face was smeared with the cream, which is a trademark celebration in the team.

The players seemed to get over the defeat against New Zealand in the second T20I in Rajkot and celebrated the birthday of their skipper. Kohli played a knock of 65 runs as India chased a massive 197-run target but it vain.

Here's how Kohli was greeted on Twitter on his birthday:

There will never be enough words to describe how special Virat Kohli is but here are a chosen few! #HappyBirthdayVirat #KingKohli #VDay pic.twitter.com/4KoC9cEjBk — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 4, 2017

Wherever your feet may take, whatever endeavour you lay hands on. It will always be successful. HappyBirthday @imVkohli #HappyBirthdayVirat pic.twitter.com/pJOaRqD0BS — Afroj Tamboli (@afrojtamboli123) November 4, 2017

Birthday greetings to a man with amazing consistency and hunger. A genius with the bat, a man destined for greatness #HappyBirthdayVirat pic.twitter.com/hycOJcxykl — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) November 4, 2017

3) Passion in his eyes for his country & his game is higher.. higher than what we think we know!#HappyBirthdayVirat #Number18 pic.twitter.com/931m12BM0o — Captains (@dhonikohli_fc) November 4, 2017

Most international runs before turning age 29



18938 Tendulkar

15631 KOHLI*

13234 Kallis

13204 Smith

12200 ABD #HappyBirthdayVirat — BrokenStats (@Broken_Statz) November 4, 2017

He is one freaking genius with the bat..His shots is what i call real beauty & his looks is jus a bonus @imVkohli 💙#HappyBirthdayVirat pic.twitter.com/3NdCDRrZhZ — 18🏏 (@Crichipster) November 4, 2017

Happy birthday champ🎂🎂🎂🎂. May you have a record breaking n most successful year. Wishing u good health. @imVkohli #HappyBirthdayVirat pic.twitter.com/jF7go0cUwc — Hrishita Singh (@hri_718) November 4, 2017

#HappyBirthdayVirat @imVkohli

Team India at No.1 in tests side under "captain" Kohli



1st Indian "captain" to score a double century in "OS" pic.twitter.com/aZ8F6toRUM — VC (@vc7_vineeth) November 4, 2017

Happy Birthday @imVkohli ! Thank you for being the best idol and a great inspiration!!! #HappyBirthdayVirat pic.twitter.com/NF1owyPXHk — Dileep (@Viratholic) November 4, 2017

Kohli's 18th half-century in the shortest format of the game went in vain as the Men In Blue were restricted to 156/7 in the 20 overs. However, Kohli - team's batting mainstay - touched several milestones in the game. Kohli became first Indian player to complete 7000 T20 runs. He completed 7000 T20 runs in 212 innings, second fastest after Chris Gayle (192 innings).

He also became the first Indian and eighth overall to complete 7000 runs in T20s.

With 1890* runs Kohli is now the second highest run-getter in T20Is. Only Brendon McCullum 2140 has more than the Indian skipper.