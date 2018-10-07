Virat Kohli turns vegan, feels the diet has helped improve his game

As per a Times of India report, the Indian captain has been on a vegetarian diet for the last four months and has stayed away from animal protein. His current diet includes protein shakes, vegetable, and soya and has given up eggs and dairy products.

"Kohli started this diet four months ago and is feeling stronger as his digestive power has increased. He isn't missing meat, eggs or dairy," sources said, insisting Kohli's diet has had a calming effect on his temperament.

Kohli's wife, Anushka Sharma, turned vegetarian around the same time, but Kohli had planned the change in advance.

"Two years ago, when he was on a normal diet, he had said that he would go vegan if given a choice. He is now feeling stronger than before," sources said.

Kohli has been in a rich vein of form in the year 2018. He's the first batsman to score 1000-plus runs in Test cricket this year. The right-handed batsman has now become only Indian player to score 1000-plus runs in the consecutive years in the longer format of the game.