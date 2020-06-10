Cricket
VVS Laxman details how Ashish Nehra braved injuries

By
VVS Laxman details how pacer Ashish Nehra braved injuries to become one of the best white ball bowlers.
VVS Laxman details how pacer Ashish Nehra braved injuries to become one of the best white ball bowlers.

Hyderabad, June 10: VVS Laxman on Wednesday (June 10) paid tribute to Ashish Nehra, saying the former left-arm pacer, despite having a fragile body, battled through the pain barrier to keep bouncing back as a white-ball master.

"A fragile body suggested a brief pace-bowling career, but Ashish Nehra battled through the pain barrier to keep bouncing back as a white-ball master," Laxman said in a tweet.

"Repeated comebacks from injury were rewarded with a World Cup winner's medal in 2011 and a fitting farewell aged 38," he added.

Nehra, who made his international debut in February 1999, played 17 Tests, 120 ODIs and 27 T20Is in which he scalped 44, 157 and 34 wickets respectively.

He still holds the record for registering best figures in a World Cup by an Indian bowler. During the 2003 World Cup, Nehra returned with figures of 6/23 against England in Durban.

Nehra bid adieu to international cricket in November 2017. He also played 88 IPL matches, in which he picked 106 wickets, with best figures of 4/10.

Story first published: Wednesday, June 10, 2020, 15:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 10, 2020

