VVS Laxman names his India squad for 2020 World T20 in Australia, excludes MS Dhoni and Shikhar Dhawan

Laxman has left out veteran Dhoni, who hasn't made any appearance in ever since Team India's semi-final exit in the ICC World Cup 2019, from India squad. Laxman has preferred in-form opener, KL Rahul, over Dhawan, who has struggled in the shortest format lately.

Prasidh Krishna: Know all about Virat Kohli's 'surprise package' for India in T20 World Cup

Talking about Team India's squad for the World T20 on Star Sports, the cricketer-turned commentator picked his squad for the showpiece event. Laxman picked up both fast-bowling all-rounders Shivam Dube and Hardik Pandya in his squad.

The Hyderabadi cricketer has named Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Deepak Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the pace department while picked Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja as the spinners.

India Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I: This group of bowlers is a great luxury to have in all formats, says Virat Kohli

However, young quicks Navdeep Saini, who was named the man of the match in the Indore T20I; Shardul Thakur, who is also making rapid progress in the T20I, and off-spinning all-rounder Washington Sundar too didn't find any mention in the squad picked up by Laxman.

VVS Laxman's squad for ICC World T20 2020 in Australia:

Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.