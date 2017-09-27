Warner plays down Rodney Hogg's remarks against Smith

Bengaluru, September 27: Australian opener David Warner on Wednesday (September 27) played down the controversial remarks of Rodney Hogg, former Australian pace bowler.

Hogg accused Australian skipper Steve Smith of packing the national side with his friends rather than selecting the players on their merit.

Steve Smith ignoring players' merit over mates: Rodney Hogg on Australia's poor show in India

Warner said everybody is entitled to air their opinion.

"Rodney Hogg? Wasn't Brad?." Warner, in fact, suspected initially that the comment was made by his former teammate and spinner Brad Hogg.

Then he went on with his take on the comment. "Look everyone is going to be entitled to their opinion. I don't know where they come up with these theories. It's up to the selectors to pick the team. End of the day we're selected to play and we go out there and give our best.

"A player can't help being picked or not being picked. You just have got to play to the best of your ability and if you do get picked, you go out there and give your best. That's how it has always been.

"But like I said, people have their opinions and sometimes as players we don't listen to that," said the left-hander who will be appearing in his 100th ODI during the fourth ODI against India here on Thursday (September 27).