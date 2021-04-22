Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Washington Sundar carrying confidence and self belief gained from playing Test cricket in IPL 2021

By Pti
Washington Sundar made his Test debut against Australia
Washington Sundar made his Test debut against Australia

Mumbai, April 22: India and Royal Challengers Bangalore off-spinner Washington Sundar has said he will carry forward the confidence and self-belief he gained while playing Test cricket into the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2021).

Washington made his Test debut earlier this year against Australia in Brisbane. He scored a fluent 62 and snared three wickets in the first innings. In the second innings, he played a game-changing 22 on the final day to help India seal a memorable victory.

"I think performing well in Test cricket definitely boosts a lot of confidence for any cricketer," Washington said at the virtual product launch of the "Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro."

"And getting to play Test cricket at the highest level for the Indian cricket team, which has been really doing well, especially in the last few years is a dream come true moment for any youngster and that has happened to me," he added.

IPL 2021: RCB vs RR Stats and Records Preview: Big guns Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers eye records

The 21-year-old was also a part of the Indian Test side that defeated England 3-1 last month.

"We played against two top quality sides Australia and England. Performing against them and winning games against them gave me a lot of confidence and self belief.

"So, yes that confidence I will definitely take it forward and also the momentum I would really love to take forward throughout the IPL and the games to come," he added.

IPL 2021: RCB vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction, Tips, Probable Playing 11 Details

Talking about the IPL, which is being held behind closed doors for a second successive edition, Washington said: "It has been two years now. The last IPL was also played behind closed doors.

"I think we are very much used to it, though we would love to have a lot of crowd supporting us and I know the kind of energy crowds bring in for every game is amazing.

"But given the scenario, we are happy that we could play cricket," he signed off.

More IPL 2021 News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Ruturaj proves his class again
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

IPL 2021 Predictions
Match 16 April 22 2021, 07:30 PM
Bangalore
Rajasthan
Predict Now

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Thursday, April 22, 2021, 16:02 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 22, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments