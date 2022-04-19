WATCH! Chahal does an Mbappe, McCoy brings in Pushpa to celebrate wickets

IPL 2022: RR vs KKR, Highlights: Chahal, Buttler power Royals to thrilling win over Knight Riders

While Jos Buttler was the talk of the town after scoring his second century this season, it was Yuzvendra Chahal and debutant Obed McCoy who took centrestage in the fag end of the match. While the Brabourne Stadium witnessed classic cricketing shots, the fans were also treated to signature celebrations, which flooded the internet with memes.

IPL Special Page

Chahal, the current Purple Cap holder this season, picked up the first hattrick of the season. The 17th over of the high-scoring match, saw the game turn on its head. Chahal picked up four wickets, including a hattrick. Chahal, who returned with figures of 5/40, picked up four of his wickets in the 17th over.

RR vs KKR IPL 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation Ceremony, Scorecard

Putting Rajasthan in the driver's seat with the key wickets, Chahal went on to celebrate the milestone by posing like the meme based on him during the 2019 World Cup. Chahal's celebration took many down the memory lane to one of the trendiest Kylian Mbappe celebrations.

Following the match when Chahal was asked about his celebration, the RR spinner said, "The celebration was based on that meme that came from 2019 World Cup!"

Reacting to Chahal's five-wicket haul, former India batter Virender Sehwag, took to Twitter and wrote, "Chahal. Simply Outstanding. Ball hi nahi Rajasthan ki kismat bhi spin kar di. #RRvKKR".

Meanwhile former cricketer Wasim Jaffer hailed Chahar's hattrick and wrote, "Bowling the 17th over with the game on the line, after being hit for runs in your first 3 overs and then to return with a 2-run-4-wicket over including a hat-trick! Lionhearted stuff @yuzi_chahal. Congratulations @rajasthanroyals."

While Chahal's celebration had the internet in splits, Rajasthan debutant McCoy, who defended 11 runs in the final over, brought the trending Pushpa on to the field, as he did the classis Pushpa celebrations. This ongoing season, has seen several players entertain their fans as they come up with unique or trendy celebrations on the field.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan's seven-run win over Kolkata was a game to remember for days to come. After Jos Buttler guided RR to 217, the season's highest score so far, the Knights almost chased it down with stellar knocks from Aaron Finch and Shreyas Iyer. But Chahal's hattrick and McCoy's level-headed final over, handed Royals their fourth win of the season.

Here's how the internet reacted to Chahal's celebration:

What a game-changing spell by @yuzi_chahal! We've witnessed the first hat-trick of the season. Loved the pose after your hat-trick. 🤣 #IPL #RRvKKR pic.twitter.com/K2ByMZg2ai — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) April 18, 2022

Yuzi Chahal said "The celebration after the Hat-trick was based on the meme during 2019 World Cup". pic.twitter.com/rdhSiaVADO — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 18, 2022

Debutant McCoy's Pushpa celebration also left the internet in splits. Watch McCoy's Pushpa celebration as he defended 11 runs in the final over.

Pushpa celebration by Obed McCoy, defending 11 runs in the final over - 2,W,1,W in his debut match - one to remember. pic.twitter.com/L1lwxGgmVf — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 18, 2022

OBED MCCOY, LADIES AND GENTLEMEN! 🔥💗🔊 pic.twitter.com/qC831q90e1 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 18, 2022