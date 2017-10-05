Watch video: MS Dhoni's adorable bonding with his pet dog

Ranchi, Oct 5: Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's love for his dogs isn't hidden from the world. The Internet is full of pictures and videos of the Ranchi-lad with his canines whenever he's at home.

The veteran wicketkeeper-batsman is back in his home city after Team India drubbed Australia 4-1 in the ODI series.

The Men In Blue under skipper Virat Kohli's leadership will start their T20I campaign against the Yellow Brigade from Ranchi, on Saturday, October 5.

Dhoni is spending free time with his family, hosting guests and playing with his pets.

Dhoni's wife Sakshi has posted a video on her Instagram handle in which the 36-year-old cricketer is seen playing with his pet dog, Sam.

The post read "#belgiummalinois #sam's mirroring talent!".

In the cute video, the dog is moving the direction Dhoni moves. Every time Dhoni moves left or right, the dog does the same until Dhoni finally calls him.

Earlier too, the legendary middle-order batsman was seen training and playing with his dogs at his home.

Earlier on Tuesday, Dhoni hosted veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher at his house in Ranchi for a dinner. Kher played the character of his father Pan Singh Dhoni in the biopic on India's one of the most loved cricketers at the moment.