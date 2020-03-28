WATCH: Virat Kohli gets a new hair-stylist in lockdown time, wife Anushka

In a video shared on social media platforms by Anushka, it is seen that Kohli is getting a haircut by his wife who used a kitchen scissor to get the job done. Kohli was also seeing giving instructions to her on the style he wanted and the styling session ended with him sporting a satisfactory smile.

Through videos, Kohli and Anushka are also constantly urging people to stay indoors and follow government and health department's guidelines in these grim times.

Addressing his fans on Twitter, the 31-year-old cricketer said the nation needs our support and honesty. Sharing his video on his social media handle, Kohli wrote, "Please wake up to the reality and seriousness of the situation and take responsibility. The nation needs our support and honesty."

In the video, Kohli introduced himself as a citizen of the country and appealed, "Hello, I am Virat Kohli. Today I am speaking to you not as an India player, but as a citizen of the country. What I have seen in the last few days -- people moving in groups, not abiding by curfew rules, not following lockdown guidelines -- it shows that we are taking the fight very lightly. But this fight is not as easy as it looks or feels."

"I wish to request everyone to please maintain social distancing and follow it. Also, we should follow the directives given by the government and just for once think how you would feel if due to your negligence someone in your family gets affected by the virus. Please follow the experts as they are working very hard. It will only be successful when we follow our duties rather than going out in groups and breaking rules. This for me is an act against the country's well-being. So now, I along with all of you wish to see things improve and please follow the directives of the government. Jai Hind!," Kohli said.