We want to give enough chances to Rishabh Pant before ICC World Cup: MSK Prasad

With this step, the selectors have indicated that Pant will be a part of India's World Cup squad. Chairman of selectors MSK Prasad while announcing the teams for the two T20Is and 5 ODIs against Australia stressed they are going to give a longer run to Pant before WC.

Rahul returns, Karthik-Jadeja miss out

"Prior to this Pant played four Tests in Australia, so we wanted to give him a break. He's now had a break of good 20 days. Then played against England Lions in a couple of one-dayers in which he did exceedingly well. Later, we sent him to New Zealand for the T20 series. So, now we want to give him enough chances before the World Cup," Prasad told media persons.

"We want to give enough chances to Pant before the World Cup" - MSK Prasad #TeamIndia #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/o13jma3yuE — BCCI (@BCCI) February 15, 2019

He further stated that 18 cricketers have been shortlisted for the upcoming ODI World Cup and the BCCI is in talks with their respective IPL franchises to manage their workload ahead of the mega-event in England. There have been discussions that India's World Cup hopefuls' workload management should be monitored during the IPL, starting March 23, so that they remain fresh during the May 30-July 14 extravaganza.

"We have shortlisted 18 players and we will rotate them during the World Cup. As far as workload management is concerned, it is yet to be worked out. There are discussions happening on that front and we will let you know," Prasad told reporters after selecting various squads for the home limited-overs series against Australia which starts February 24.

Whether the franchises will agree to rest top India players on their roster after paying millions to have them has been a subject of debate. When acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary was asked this question, he admitted that the franchises have diverse views on the matter.

"If your question suggests that the franchises will be wary of resting players, it is an issue we will deal with considering it's a World Cup year. There have been views from franchises and I am not going into specifics," he said.

He also urged the franchises to keep the national interest in mind.

"And also considering the fact that all the franchises are Indian franchises, the interest of the country, of doing well at the highest international level, is paramount," Choudhary said.

(With inputs from PTI)