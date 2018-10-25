West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo announces retirement from international cricket

Bravo, who plays for IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings, hangs up his boots with 337 wickets and 6,310 runs to his name in international cricket.

"Today I want to confirm to the cricket world that I have officially retired from international cricket in all formats of the game," said Bravo, who won two ICC World Twenty20 titles with the Windies in 2012 and 2016 respectively.

More kuthu dance guaranteed! Salute the #Champion for that all round entertainment in the maroons! #WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/qmdN6EOT6J — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 25, 2018

"After 14 years when I made my debut for the West Indies, I still remember that moment I received the maroon cap before walking onto the Lord's Cricket Ground against England in July 2004. The enthusiasm and passion I felt then, I have kept with me throughout my career.

"However, I must accept that for me to preserve my longevity as a professional cricketer, I must do as others before have done, leave the international arena for the next generation of players," he said.

Bravo last played international cricket more than two years ago, when Pakistan cruised to an eight-wicket in a T20I against the Windies in Abu Dhabi in September 2016. His last Test appearance was against Sri Lanka back in 2010, whereas the final one-day international was against India in 2014.

"I thank the countless persons who were instrumental to my success, particularly my family and QPCC where I developed my skills at an early age," he said. "I thank the many loyal fans who continue to support my journey and who recognize my efforts on and off the field.

"I am extremely fortunate to have a career that has taken me across the globe into the most prestigious dressing rooms sharing experiences with all the recent legends of this glorious game," added Bravo, who has won the IPL with Chennai Super Kings and the CPL with Trinbago Knight Riders.

"I will continue my professional career as a cricketer and entertainer living as a true champion," the cricketer signed off.