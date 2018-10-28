Cricket

West Indies lower order made the difference in 3rd ODI: Jasprit Bumrah

Pune, Oct 28: India pacer Jasprit Bumrah felt that the West Indies lower-order batsmen made the difference in the outcome of the third ODI with their smart batting.

The West Indies were reduced to 227 for eight but they went on to post 283 for nine with Ashley Nurse (40) and Kemar Roach (15) forging a 56-run stand.

"I think we bowled well as a unit, till the 35th over we were pretty good. Yes, we gave a little bit of runs in the end, so maybe that could be the difference. Overall, the bowling performance was not too bad. They played well and you have to give credit to the batsmen. It's a combination of both," said Bumrah at the post-match press conference on Saturday.

India suffered a 43-run defeat at the hands of the West Indies as the visitors levelled the series to stay alive in the five-match rubber.

"If you say that their bowlers made 90 runs, then Jason Holder is an all-rounder. They batted well down the order." He also defended his pace colleague Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who had a bad in office, leaking 70 runs in 10 overs.

"Bhuvi started well, but in the middle or in the end (went for runs), it can happen sometimes. When you bowl at the depth, it is difficult. It is not necessary that all bowlers will click every-time," he said. India play the next game in Mumbai on Monday.

    Story first published: Sunday, October 28, 2018, 13:25 [IST]
