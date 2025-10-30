How Long Will It Take Shreyas Iyer To Fully Recover From Spleen Injury? Here's What We Know

Cricket West Indies secure Bangladesh T20I series win with clinical bowling display By Joel Sritharan Updated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 11:38 [IST]

omnisport-MyKhel Team

West Indies defeated Bangladesh by 14 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in their T20I series.

After battling their way to 149-9, Akeal Hosein (3-22) and Jason Holder (2-20) helped hold the hosts to just 135-8 from their 20 overs.

After Brandon King (one) was dismissed in the second over, Alick Athanaze (52) and Shai Hope (55) put together a 105-run partnership to put West Indies in a strong position.

However, Mustafizur Rahman (3-21) got the better of the middle order, while Rishad Hossain (2-20) took care of the tailenders.

Tanzid Hasan (61) looked to be guiding Bangladesh to a narrow victory, but his team-mates were unable to stay alongside him at the crease.

Romario Shepherd (3-29) dismantled their top order before Holder and Hosein continued to take wickets while also limiting the runs in their four overs.

Data Debrief: Batting first pays off again

For the first time in eight multi-game bilateral men's T20I series, West Indies have ended up on the winning side, last doing so against South Africa in August 2024.

The win also means each of the last five T20Is between the two sides have been won by the team batting first, the longest such run in the format for West Indies and Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, Holder's two wickets took his T20I tally in 2025 to 26. Only Holder himself in 2022 (28 wickets) has taken more scalps in a calendar year.