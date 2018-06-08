West Indies vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, Day 2: Dowrich frustrates Lanka as tourists toil in Trinidad

Sri Lanka were left 31-3 at stumps in the Port of Spain, still 383 runs adrift of the Windies on Thursday (June 7).

Resuming on 246-6, Dowrich benefited from the support of tail-enders Devendra Bishoo and Kemar Roach to steer the Windies to 414-8 before captain Jason Holder declared in the final session.

Left to face a tricky spell against the new ball before the close of play, Sri Lanka lost Kusal Perera – who sliced a cut-shot to backward point off Roach (1-2) to depart for a duck – to the second ball of their reply.

Opening partner Kusal Mendis (4) also fell cheaply, caught in the slips during a hostile spell from paceman Shannon Gabriel (1-17), before West Indies struck a crucial blow in the last over.

Angelo Mathews was caught behind for 11 off the bowling of Holder (1-5), who gained the benefit of any doubt when the third umpire checked replays for a front-foot no-ball, as the tourists lurched to 31-3 at stumps.

The dismissal of Mathews, such a key cog in Sri Lanka's middle order, confirmed West Indies' position of strength, though they owe a debt of thanks to a dogged knock from the determined Dowrich.

The wicketkeeper-batsman faced 325 deliveries, carefully seeing off the new ball in a rain-hit first session as he and Bishoo (40) shared a seventh-wicket stand worth 102.

Roach continued to frustrate Sri Lanka's bowlers by contributing 39 as he added a further 75 with Dowrich, who reached his second Test ton on the stoke of tea in Trinidad.

