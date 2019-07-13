World Cup flashbacks: When England lost a day-night tie to NZ well before sunset

It will the fifth final of a World Cup to be played at the iconic venue and New Zealand will be the sixth team to feature in a final at Lord's after the West Indies (three times), Australia and England (twice), India and Pakistan (once each).

The Kiwis came up with a brilliant performance against favourites India in the semifinal to win by 18 runs while England had a much one-sided win over Australia by eight wickets.

WC Special | Stats | Schedule

England met New Zealand in the group stage of this tournament earlier this month. It was in fact their final league match in Chester-le-Street on July 3 and it was the Three Lions who had thumped the Black Caps by 119 runs on that occasion to book their semifinal spot. It was England's first win over the Kiwis in the World Cup in 36 years.

England's resurgence seen in this World Cup came after their shocking exit from the 2015 edition and one of the defeats that Eoin Morgan's side had faced in that edition was against New Zealand. In a group game played in Wellington on February 20, 2015, England had won the toss and elected to bat first and it was a complete rout after that.

Morgan's side had made a recovery after an ordinary start and reached 104 for three when Morgan fell and from there, it was only a downhill slide from them. A seven-for for Tim Southee nailed the Three Lions as they were bundled out for 123 in 33.2 overs. Joe Root was the top scorer with 46 runs.

NZ reached 105 in 7.1 overs!

But England's humiliation had not ended there as the Black Caps knocked off the required runs in just 12.2 overs with skipper Brendon McCullum slamming 77 in just 25 balls. When he departed, NZ were 105 for onr in just 7.1 overs and still they needed five overs more to score the remaining 19 runs. The match had ended in such a haste that despite it being a day-night affair, NZ had hit the winning runs without any necessity to switch on the floodlights. Steve Finn conceded 49 runs in two overs! The dinner was taken after the home team batted out nine overs.

Morgan had gone on to say later that the thumping his team got in the hands of New Zealand made it one of the worst days of his life. England had never recovered from that mauling in the rest of the tournament. Southee was the man of the match.