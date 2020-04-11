When Krunal Pandya tore away Speedpost job letter to appear in Syed Mushtaq Ali trials

The call did not leave him a repentant man. His career graph only showed growth pattern since.

"I still remember that I got a letter for that trial. So, my father said it was a nice opportunity and I would be paid around 25,000. But at the same time, I also had trial matches for Syed Mushtaq Ali. So, when I looked up at the letter, I thought, I worked hard for two and a half years, not for the government job. I worked for cricket," Krunal told Cricbuzz.

"So, I tore up the letter and went for cricket trials. It so happened that I performed in the trial games, and managed to make it to the Baroda team for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. And coincidentally John Wright scouted us (Krunal and Hardik) in Mumbai and that was our ticket to the Mumbai Indians. So, my life changed thereon. So, I guess the letter that I threw away, worked for me," he said

