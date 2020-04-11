Cricket
When Krunal Pandya tore away Speedpost job letter to appear in Syed Mushtaq Ali trials

By
Krunal Pandya rejected Govt job for cricket
Mumbai, April 11: Krunal Pandya now may be the priced all-rounder of Mumbai Indians and for India in the white-ball formats. But there was a time in his career when he was about to join a government job with Speedpost. However, Krunal let go that opportunity to attend trial matches for Baroda for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

The call did not leave him a repentant man. His career graph only showed growth pattern since.

"I still remember that I got a letter for that trial. So, my father said it was a nice opportunity and I would be paid around 25,000. But at the same time, I also had trial matches for Syed Mushtaq Ali. So, when I looked up at the letter, I thought, I worked hard for two and a half years, not for the government job. I worked for cricket," Krunal told Cricbuzz.

"So, I tore up the letter and went for cricket trials. It so happened that I performed in the trial games, and managed to make it to the Baroda team for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. And coincidentally John Wright scouted us (Krunal and Hardik) in Mumbai and that was our ticket to the Mumbai Indians. So, my life changed thereon. So, I guess the letter that I threw away, worked for me," he said

The Pandya brothers have had a dream run in the world of cricket and has revealed how it was former India and Mumbai Indians coach John Wright who had scouted them.

"I thought I didn't work hard for a speed post job. I did it to become a cricketer. So, I tore down the letter and threw it away, and decided to go for the trials. I went for the trials and I performed really well. I got selected for the Baroda team. Hardik was already in the team. Syed Mushtaq matches were in Mumbai.

"Coach John Wright spotted me and Hardik, and he saw that these two brothers are good talents - they can both bat and bowl. So from thereon, he followed us up, and our lives changed. I feel the letter that I threw away worked in my favour. If I hadn't played in the trial matches, our lives would be quite different," Krunal revealed.

Story first published: Saturday, April 11, 2020, 17:49 [IST]
