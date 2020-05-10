When Mohammed Shami was reprimanded by MS Dhoni for bowling unnecessary bouncer out of frustration

In a live Instagram chat with hist Bengal Ranji Trophy teammate Manoj Tiwary, Shami reminisced the day when Dhoni slammed him for bowling unnecessary bouncer out of frustration.

Talking about the incident which happened during a Test match between in Wellington in 2014 where Brendon McCullum slammed a triple century to help the hosts draw the Test match. McCullum was dropped by Virat Kohli for 14 before he went on taking the Indians on remand.

"After McCullum was dropped on 14, on that day we thought, it's alright, we will send him back soon. Then he batted till Lunch again the next day. He continued till tea and the day was about to end so I asked Virat why did you drop him," Shami told Tiwary.

Shami revealed he was left frustrated when another batsman edged one and was dropped. Shami recalled bowling an unnecessary bouncer on the final ball before lunch and the ball went flying over Dhoni's head.

Dhoni was not impressed by Shami's antics and reprimanded him as the team headed back to the dressing room.

"Bete tumhare captain hain hum.."

"McCullum then went on to score 300. On that day before Lunch, another batsman edged one and he was dropped again. So out of frustration, I ran in and bowled a bouncer on the final delivery before Lunch was called, the ball went over Mahi's bhai's head. As we were heading towards the dressing room for Lunch, Mahi bhai came to me and said I know the catch was dropped but you should have bowled the last ball properly. I told him, the ball slipped out of my hands," Shami said.

"Mahi bhai ne mujhe thode se tight language mein bola, 'Dekh beta, bohot log aaye mere saamne. Bohot log khel ke chale gaye jhut mat bol.' He said in a different way but it was with a bit of aggression. He further said, 'Bete tumhare senior hain tumhare captain hain hum. Ye bewakoof kisi aur ko banana ( Mahi bhai said in a strict way, I have seen a lot of players come and go, don't lie to me. He further said, don't try to fool your captain)" Shami added.