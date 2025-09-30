West Indies vs Nepal 3rd T20I Live Streaming: Where to Watch WI vs NEP match in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other Countries?

Zebaztian Kadestam Discusses Stepping Into the Ring Against Aung La N Sang In His Final Bout At ONE Fight Night 36

Cricket When will India get their Asia Cup Trophy and Medals? ACC meeting gives Major Update By MyKhel Staff Published: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 20:20 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

After a thrilling final in the Asia Cup 2025, team india emerged victorious against arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai.

Despite their magnificent outing and eventual crown, India were denied their trophy and medals in the post-match presentation.

Suryakumar Yadav and his troops had always confirmed that they would not be receiving the trophy from Mohsin Naqvi, who is not just the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman, but also the Interior Minister of Pakistan. Amid the current tensions between the two neighbouring countries, it was certain that India players will not be standing on the same podium and accepting their accolades and trophy from Naqvi.

What unfolded after the match was surreal. Mohsin Nagvi and his team decided to keep the trophy with themselves and denied the Indian players their rightful celebration. The Indian team, quite bizarrely celebrated without a trophy in their hands, as Naqvi and his team brazenly departed the scene.

Amid this, the voices have become loud to provide India their rightful crown. As an ACC meeting was held on Tuesday, no decision was confirmed. As per a report from Cricbuzz, the apex body of the Asian Council has deferred the trophy handover.

When will Team India receive Asia Cup Trophy?

As per the latest report, ACC has picked out 5 biggest boards in the continent to come to a solution. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) are being touted to find a resolution to this current issue, but the Indian board is escalating the matter to ICC.

The Tuesday meeting was chaired by Naqvi, while Rajeev Shukla and Ashish Shelar were the Indian representatives, who joined the meeting virtually. India and Pakistan met thrice in the Asia Cup, and Suryakumar Yadav and his team won all three of those encounters.