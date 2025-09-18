PAK vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: What did Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha Say on Next IND vs PAK Match?

Cricket Who Is Mahieka Sharma? Meet Hardik Pandya’s Rumoured New Model Girlfriend After Natasa Split By Siddhika Prajapati Updated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 11:50 [IST]

Hardik Pandya, who officially confirmed his separation from Natasa Stankovic in 2024, is now rumoured to be dating model and actress Mahieka Sharma.

The gossip mill kicked into overdrive after Redditors dissected a now-viral selfie posted by Mahieka, where a faint male silhouette in the background had internet sleuths playing detective (per News 18). Neither Pandya nor Sharma has confirmed or denied the speculation, but the online chatter shows no signs of cooling off.

With timelines overlapping and curious fans connecting the dots, the question on everyone's lips is: coincidence, or soft launch? Who Is Mahieka Sharma and Why Is She Suddenly in the Spotlight?

Mahieka Sharma isn't just a pretty face caught in a controversy; she's a force on the rise in the Indian fashion and entertainment industry. After graduating with a degree in Economics and Finance, Sharma reportedly pivoted to a full-time modelling career. She's been featured in ad campaigns for major Indian and international labels including Tanishq, Vivo, and Uniqlo, and has walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra, Anita Dongre, and Tarun Tahiliani.

In 2024, she was honoured with the "Model of the Year (New Age)" title at the Indian Fashion Awards, a recognition she earned through grit and grace. Sharma gained widespread admiration for her fierce professionalism when she braved a high-profile ramp walk despite suffering a severe eye infection and later enduring a broken heel during the same event. In her own words to Elle, she recalled:

"The ramp was new to us - it had wide long stairs and as you know, my heel snapped right on the second stair... When the insane amount of love for that walk started pouring in, I felt rejuvenated, seen and appreciated.

The recent rumour with Pandya may have catapulted her name into a different sphere, but Sharma's credentials in fashion are undeniably established. Her social media presence reflects elegance and professionalism, making the idea of her stepping into a high-profile relationship all the more newsworthy.

Hardik Pandya's Divorce and New Speculation: Rebound or Real?

Hardik Pandya's personal life has been under the scanner since he and actress-model Natasa Stankovic announced their separation in July 2024, just over a year after renewing their wedding vows. In their joint statement, the couple said:

"After 4 years of being together, Hardik and I have decided to mutually part ways... We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us privacy during this difficult and sensitive time."

Their son Agastya remains the couple's priority, with both parents committed to co-parenting.

Now, just weeks later, Reddit is ablaze with speculation about Pandya's rumoured new relationship with Sharma. A Reddit thread dissected a selfie posted by Mahieka, claiming there was a man, allegedly resembling Pandya, blurred out in the background. While neither party has addressed the gossip, fans are raising eyebrows at the timing, and many believe this could be a quiet soft launch of a new relationship.

It wouldn't be the first time social media detectives connected dots before public confirmations, and given Pandya's celebrity status and Sharma's rising profile, this speculation is likely to keep circulating until one of them clears the air or posts a photo together.

Is it our collective curiosity or just a culture obsessed with pairing off attractive, successful people?

What do you think? Is this relationship real or just an internet mirage? Drop your takes in the comments below!