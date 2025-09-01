Devank Dalal vs Manpreet Singh lits up PKL 2025: What Happened between Them? Who said What after the Match?

Cricket Who is pushing for Riyan Parag as Rajasthan Royals captain? Assam connection resurfaces as RR reel in leadership saga By MyKhel Staff Published: Monday, September 1, 2025, 11:59 [IST]

Rajasthan Royals are navigating a turbulent phase marked by major leadership upheavals and internal conflicts centered around their captaincy.

The departure of head coach Rahul Dravid, speculated to be triggered by disputes over leadership direction within the team, has sent shockwaves through the franchise.

Adding to the uncertainty is the possible exit of longtime skipper Sanju Samson, whose injury-hit 2025 season and strained relationship with the Royals management have fueled speculation about his future. Amidst this backdrop of change and unrest, the captaincy of young all-rounder Riyan Parag has emerged as a flashpoint.

Who is backing Riyan Parag as Rajasthan Royals captain?

Ranjit Barthakur, the executive chairman of Rajasthan Royals owners and a native of Jorhat, Assam, has reportedly been said as the person backing Parag to be the next captain. Barthakur is widely recognized as the primary architect pushing for Riyan Parag's leadership. His Assam roots have influenced key franchise decisions, including the Royals hosting two of their IPL home games in Guwahati, the gateway to Northeast India, further solidifying the team's connection to the region.

Barthakur's endorsement of Parag reflects both strategic and regional considerations. Parag, also from Assam, represents an investment in local talent and a broader vision to expand cricket's footprint in the Northeast. Under Barthakur's stewardship, the Royals have prioritized grooming Parag as the future face and leader of the franchise, emphasizing youth and regional representation despite mixed reactions from fans and experts.

This backing reportedly contributed to internal tensions within the Royals setup. Dravid's exit is linked to disagreements over the accelerated push to install Parag as captain, with players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, who also has captaincy aspirations and is a much more established player in international cricket.

As per reports, the tripartite captaincy lobby has divided the franchise. A group wants Sanju Samson to remain at the helm, while the other group wants to promote Yashasvi Jaiswal as their long-term leader. Amid this, Riyan Parag has emerged with the backing of Barthakur. Although there were reports that Parag and Barthakur are related, MyKhel can confirm the duo have no prior familial relationship.