Who Is Sana Mir? Ex Pakistan Captain and Commentator Who Made Controversial 'Azaad Kashmir' Remark Published: Thursday, October 2, 2025

Sana Mir, a former Pakistan cricket captain and widely respected commentator, has recently found herself at the center of controversy following her remarks referring to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as "Azaad Kashmir" during the ongoing Women's World Cup 2025. But who is the woman behind the cricketing icon?

Born in Abbottabad into a military family, Mir spent her early years moving across cantonments in Pakistan due to her father's army postings. She completed her matriculation from Taxila's HITEC Education City before relocating to Karachi for her intermediate and bachelor's studies.

Though admitted to the National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) for engineering, she ultimately focused on cricket, a decision that would see her become a trailblazer in Pakistani women's cricket.

Mir's international career is distinguished by numerous records and milestones. She played 226 international matches, captaining Pakistan in 137 of them, and became the first Pakistani woman to take 100 wickets in WODIs. Her leadership brought Pakistan two consecutive Asian Games gold medals in 2010 and 2014, marking the country's only major honors in senior women's cricket.

She was named Player of the Tournament at the 2008 Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier and consistently remained in the ICC's Top 20 ODI bowlers for nine years, with eight of her players also achieving top-20 rankings under her captaincy.

During the controversial commentary on Pakistan's match against Bangladesh in the ongoing Women's World Cup, Sana Mir referred to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as "Azaad Kashmir" while introducing a new Pakistani batter. Her exact words, as captured by viewers, described the region as "the free part of Kashmir under Pakistan," sparking immediate outrage among Indian fans. The remarks were widely criticized as politically sensitive and seen as an attempt to provoke a debate over the long-standing Kashmir issue, which has historically been a deeply contentious matter between India and Pakistan.

In addition to cricketing achievements, Mir has received significant recognition for her contributions to the sport. In 2012, she became the first female cricketer from Pakistan to be awarded the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, a prestigious national honor.

She was named PCB Woman Cricketer of the Year 2012 and included in Asia Society's Asia 21 Young Leaders list in 2017. In June 2025, Mir made history by becoming the first Pakistani woman inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame, cementing her legacy as a trailblazer in women's cricket both nationally and internationally.

Mir also holds unique milestones in limited-overs cricket. She became the first Pakistani woman to play 100 ODIs in 2017 and 100 T20Is in 2019. After stepping down from captaincy, she briefly came out of retirement in 2022 to lead South Coast Sapphires in the FairBreak Invitational T20.

While her cricketing journey has been extraordinary, her recent commentary remark on Kashmir has drawn criticism and placed her in the spotlight once again, this time outside the field. As Pakistan's former captain and an influential voice in the sport, Mir continues to shape discussions both in cricketing circles and beyond and if found guilty, she could face possible ban.