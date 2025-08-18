Cricket Who was Buchi Babu? Know about the 'Father of Madras Cricket', whose outrage against British fueled a Renaissance By MyKhel Staff Updated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 17:18 [IST]

The Buchi Babu Trophy 2025, held from August 18 to September 9 in Chennai, is one of India's oldest and most prestigious domestic cricket tournaments.

Featuring 16 teams, including TNCA's President's XI and TNCA XI, the event serves as a key preparatory competition ahead of the Ranji Trophy season. It is organised by the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association.

League matches last three days, with 90 overs in the first innings and 45 in the second, while knockout rounds extend to four days. A number of star names like Sarfaraz Khan, Ayush Mhatre, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prithvi Shaw are in action in this tournament this year.

Who was Buchi Babu?

Mothavarapu Venkata Mahipathi Naidu, better remembered as Buchi Babu Naidu, was a trailblazer of Indian cricket in the Madras (now Chennai) region during British rule. Celebrated as the "Father of Madras Cricket," he played a crucial role in popularizing the game among Indians at a time when it was largely monopolized by the colonial elite, laying the foundations for indigenous cricket culture in South India.

Born into a prosperous Telugu Balija family of Nellore, Buchi Babu came from a background of affluence, thanks to the inheritance he received from his maternal grandfather, Mothavarapu Dera Venkataswami Naidu. Educated at Presidency College, Madras, he briefly worked as a dubash-serving as an interpreter and intermediary for British companies. However, he soon left the world of business behind to dedicate himself fully to the promotion and advancement of sport, with cricket being his true passion.

Outrage against British galvanized Buchi Babu

Buchi Babu's love for cricket grew from his childhood experiences at the Madras Cricket Club (MCC) ground, where Indian players faced discrimination, such as being relegated to sitting under trees while Europeans enjoyed the pavilion. Outraged by this, he founded the Madras United Cricket Club (MUC) in 1888, creating a level playing field with proper grounds and facilities for Indian players. He financially supported players by providing equipment and organizing matches, promoting cricket among locals in a manner emphasizing talent over exclusivity.

His vision culminated in the establishment of the annual Madras Presidency Match, first held shortly after his death in 1908. This fixture pitted the best local Indian players against the Europeans of MCC, becoming a popular and prestigious event. The tournament was also popularly known as the Pongal Match and was the biggest cricket fixture in the region until the rise of the Ranji Trophy in the 1930s.

Buchi Babu Naidu's legacy lives on through the Buchi Babu Tournament and TNCA has taken care of this domestic competition superbly over the years.