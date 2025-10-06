Erling Haaland Claims He Has Never Felt Better Following Manchester City's Win Over Brentford

Who Won India vs Pakistan Yesterday's Women's World Cup Match? Result, Scorecard, Top Players, Award Winners

Who Won India vs Pakistan Women's WC 2025 Match: India continued their impressive start at the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 with a commanding 88-run victory over Pakistan in Colombo, led by Kranti Gaud's superb all-round display.

After defeating Sri Lanka in their opener, India made it two wins from two with a complete team performance that combined resilience with disciplined bowling.

Put in to bat first, India got off to a flying start thanks to Pratika Rawal, who cracked three consecutive boundaries off Diana Baig. Smriti Mandhana took her time to settle but began to find rhythm before being trapped LBW by Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana for 23. Harleen Deol took charge soon after, showcasing her footwork by lifting Rameen Shamim over long-on for a glorious six.

Rawal, who looked in fine touch, was bowled by Sadia Iqbal for 31, leaving India at 67 for two as the run rate slowed amid unusual interruptions caused by a swarm of insects affecting play. Harmanpreet Kaur added 19 before edging behind off Diana, while Deol fell just four short of a fifty, caught at long-on off Rameen for 46.

Jemimah Rodrigues contributed 32 before becoming another victim to Nashra Sandhu, while India's middle order was held together briefly by Sneh Rana (20) and Deepti Sharma (25). A late flourish from Richa Ghosh, who struck a brisk 35 off 20 balls, lifted India to a respectable 247 all out. Diana Baig starred for Pakistan with the ball, returning figures of four for 69, including two wickets off the final two deliveries of the innings.

Gaud inspires Pakistan collapse

Chasing 248, Pakistan had a rocky start as Renuka Singh's probing line drew two early LBW shouts before Muneeba Ali was run out for two. Kranti Gaud then took charge, claiming a sharp return catch to dismiss Sadaf Shams for six and forcing Aliya Riaz to fall cheaply soon after.

With Pakistan struggling at 26 for three, Sidra Ameen (81) and Natalia Pervaiz (33) steadied the innings with a 69-run partnership. However, Gaud's return spell broke the stand, removing Natalia to complete her excellent three for 20 from 10 overs. From there, the chase unraveled.

Fatima Sana was caught by Mandhana off Deepti Sharma (3/45), and Rana's double strike-including the prized wicket of Ameen-sealed Pakistan's fate. The final two wickets fell quickly, with Pakistan bowled out for 159 in the 43rd over.

India vs Pakistan Women's WC 2025 Brief Scorecard

India: 247 all out in 50 overs (Harleen Deol 46, Richa Ghosh 35 not out; Diana Baig 4/69, Fatima Sana 2/38)

Pakistan: 159 all out in 43 overs (Sidra Amin 81, Natalia Pervaiz 33; Kranti Gaud 3/20, Deepti Sharma 3/45)

IND Women vs PAK Women Top Players

Most Runs: Sidra Amin - 81 runs off 106 balls (9 x 4s, 1 x 6s)

Most Wickets: Diana Baig: 4 for 69

Player of the Match: Kranti Goud (8 runs with Bat, 3/20 with Ball)