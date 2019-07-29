Why Amir is quitting & why Dhoni is not? The questions that expose sub-continent's bizarre mindset

The first is Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir. After choosing the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 to hit the form back, Amir was expected to serve Pakistan over a long period across formats.

But the diminutive bowler, who once was seen to be a successor to Wasim Akram, decided to hang up his boots in the longer format. Amir will continue to play in the limited-over formats and hopes to play a big role in the World T20 in Australia next year. But his decision to quit red-ball cricket just ahead of the ICC World Test Championship and that too at the age of 27 has not convinced many - be it fans or experts.

The other player in discussion is Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the ace Indian wicket-keeper-batsman. The world was waiting to see him utter those golden words "I am quitting" after India crashed out of the World Cup at Old Trafford earlier this month but the man left everybody waiting to a point of no return. Why isn't the 38-year-old retiring is the common query though it has touched the Ranchi cricketer a little.

Equating retirement with age isn't wise

That a player is retiring at 27 and one who is not at 38 are both frustrating scenarios for us. And it says abundantly about the mindset that rules these parts of the world. When a player will quit is something that he himself decides and not the rest of the world.

And to equate retirement with age is also something that doesn't work out well. If Amir feels that he is more suitable for limited-overs cricket now, it his own freedom of choice that he can avail with full freedom. On the other hand, whether Dhoni quits or not is his decision entirely. The Board of Control for Cricket in India doesn't have to necessarily pick him even if he doesn't quit.

Why can't we simply respect people's individual wisdom?