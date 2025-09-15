What will Happen in Pakistan boycott UAE match in Asia Cup 2025? Will they be Eliminated after UAE beat Oman?

Cricket Why did Sourav Ganguly miss IND vs PAK match and instead watched Manchester Derby? Revealed By MyKhel Staff Published: Monday, September 15, 2025, 20:24 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Former India captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has said that he stopped watching the India vs Pakistan match midway on Sunday.

India secured an easy win over Pakistan in their Asia Cup 2025 Group A match. Suryakumar Yadav and his men had a cakewalk as they registered a 7-wicket win, chasing a paltry total of 128 runs.

Ganguly, who toned down the hype of India vs Pakistan match a day before, justified his reasons and said he was not glued to TV to watch IND vs PAK match, rather watched the English Premier League match between Manchester United and Manchester City.

Why did Sourav Ganguly miss IND vs PAK Match?

"Pakistan is no match. I say that with respect just because I see what the team is, it's the lack of quality in the side. The Indian team played this game without Virat and Rohit, who were stalwarts for such a long time," Ganguly told PTI on Monday.

"India are too far ahead in cricket. From Pakistan and any of these Asia Cup teams. There'll be one or two days when they'll get beaten but majority of the days, they'll be the best team. And I was not surprised with what I saw. I actually stopped watching after the first 15 overs and I was watching Manchester City play Manchester United last night. Because there is no competition any more in India vs Pakistan," the former India captain added.

The 53-year-old also sat at the helm of the Bengal cricket throne on Sunday, as he was appointed unopposed as the new president of the Cricket Association of Bengal. He has now replaced his elder brother Snehasish Ganguly, and has returned as the supremo after six years.

Speaking on Pakistan, Ganguly clarified the vast gulf between the current team and the gladiators of yesteryears.

"Pakistan of this modern age and Pakistan of that era is chalk and cheese, so it's not a competition any more. I'd rather watch India play Australia and India play South Africa as well as England, Sri Lanka and even Afghanistan. I don't think India Pakistan is a contest anymore. We keep hyping it and in the last 5 years, every hype has been shattered. It's just been one-way traffic," he concluded.

Sadly for Sourav, his beloved Manchester United were battered in the hands of Man City. Erling Haaland scored a brace while Phil Foden netted one as Pep Guardiola's men were 3-0 winners on the day.