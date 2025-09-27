Brentford vs Man United Live Streaming: Where and When to Watch Premier League Match on TV and Online?

Cricket Will India accept Asia Cup Trophy from Mohsin Naqvi in Final? Report Claims Massive Update By MyKhel Staff Published: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 19:30 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

As India play Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 Final on Sunday (September 28), the atmosphere is expected to be tense, and a lot more of it if India continue their dominance and go on to clinch the trophy.

Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as Pakistan's Interior Minister and heads the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), is set to attend Sunday's high-voltage Asia Cup final between India and Pakistan.

His presence has sparked intrigue over how the Indian team will respond, particularly during the post-match presentation ceremony.

While it is common for a board chief to be present at such marquee clashes, the situation is fraught with sensitivities this time. As ACC president, Naqvi is expected to present the winner's trophy and perform the customary handshakes with both teams. However, with the Indian side maintaining a 'No Handshake' policy with Pakistan, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) faces the challenge of navigating a delicate situation.

"The fact that he is the ACC chairman means he will be part of the trophy ceremony. Whether BCCI permits the team to engage with him remains to be seen," a tournament insider was quoted as saying by PTI on condition of anonymity.

Complicating matters is Naqvi's recent track record. It was at his insistence earlier this month that the PCB accused match referee Andy Pycroft of blocking the exchange of pleasantries after the India-Pakistan clash on September 14 - a claim later rejected by the ICC. Naqvi also reportedly pushed for the suspension of India skipper Suryakumar Yadav, with the PCB allegedly levelling Level 4 charges for dedicating that victory to the Indian Armed Forces and expressing solidarity with victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

"As of now, information is that he would come this evening and obviously as ACC chairman, he will be giving away the winner's trophy. Let's see what the BCCI decides," the report adds.

Adding fuel to the fire, Naqvi has in recent days shared two cryptic posts on social media - Cristiano Ronaldo's goal celebration mimicking a plane crash. A gesture mirrored by pacer Haris Rauf in the September 21 clash against India, for which he was subsequently fined.