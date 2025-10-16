Cricket Will Virat Kohli Play in the 2027 ODI World Cup? Dinesh Karthik Reveals Key Details By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 8:31 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Even though Virat Kohli has stepped away from Test and T20I cricket, his focus on the 50-over format remains as sharp as ever. The former India captain, who continues to be one of the most consistent ODI performers, reportedly has his sights firmly set on the 2027 ICC Men's ODI World Cup. The marquee tournament will be jointly hosted by South Africa, Namibia, and Zimbabwe.

According to former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik, Kohli's hunger to play in the next World Cup is evident from the way he has maintained his fitness and routine during his time away from the field. Speaking in a video shared on Instagram, Karthik revealed that Kohli had been putting in intense practice sessions in London during his break.

"He is keen to play the World Cup. That is number one. In London, he was training during this big layoff that he has had after a long time in his life. I also know he was practising cricket easily 2-3 sessions a week," Karthik said on a social media video. "Now that tells you the man is serious about wanting to play this World Cup. And if he is around, there is no tension, according to me. Because he knows what it takes to perform under pressure. And he has done that time and time again. And I am very confident he will do it again," he added.



Karthik, who has shared the dressing room with Kohli for both India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, also emphasized Kohli's central role in India's ODI setup. "Virat Kohli is back, and why is he so important to India's chances in the 2027 World Cup? Let's start with just pure stats. Since the 2023 World Cup, he has scored 1098 runs at 64.58. Now if you just see how India have played for some time now, he is the fulcrum. He is that most important glue in that team around which everybody else plays," he explained.

Karthik further pointed out Kohli's past dominance in South Africa, noting that in India's 2018 bilateral series, Kohli amassed 558 runs in five matches with four centuries. "He knows what it takes to handle pressure. He is a chase master," Karthik concluded.

With the 2027 World Cup still two years away, Karthik's revelations hint that fans might yet see Kohli don the blue jersey for another global campaign - this time chasing glory on South African soil.