Will Virat Kohli Play in the 2027 ODI World Cup? Dinesh Karthik Reveals Key Details

Even though Virat Kohli has stepped away from Test and T20I cricket, his focus on the 50-over format remains as sharp as ever. The former India captain, who continues to be one of the most consistent ODI performers, reportedly has his sights firmly set on the 2027 ICC Men's ODI World Cup. The marquee tournament will be jointly hosted by South Africa, Namibia, and Zimbabwe.
According to former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik, Kohli's hunger to play in the next World Cup is evident from the way he has maintained his fitness and routine during his time away from the field. Speaking in a video shared on Instagram, Karthik revealed that Kohli had been putting in intense practice sessions in London during his break.
"He
is
keen
to
play
the
World
Cup.
That
is
number
one.
In
London,
he
was
training
during
this
big
layoff
that
he
has
had
after
a
long
time
in
his
life.
I
also
know
he
was
practising
cricket
easily
2-3
sessions
a
week," Karthik
said
on
a
social
media
video.
"Now
that
tells
you
the
man
is
serious
about
wanting
to
play
this
World
Cup.
And
if
he
is
around,
there
is
no
tension,
according
to
me.
Because
he
knows
what
it
takes
to
perform
under
pressure.
And
he
has
done
that
time
and
time
again.
And
I
am
very
confident
he
will
do
it
again,"
he
added.
Karthik, who has shared the dressing room with Kohli for both India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, also emphasized Kohli's central role in India's ODI setup. "Virat Kohli is back, and why is he so important to India's chances in the 2027 World Cup? Let's start with just pure stats. Since the 2023 World Cup, he has scored 1098 runs at 64.58. Now if you just see how India have played for some time now, he is the fulcrum. He is that most important glue in that team around which everybody else plays," he explained.
Karthik further pointed out Kohli's past dominance in South Africa, noting that in India's 2018 bilateral series, Kohli amassed 558 runs in five matches with four centuries. "He knows what it takes to handle pressure. He is a chase master," Karthik concluded.
With the 2027 World Cup still two years away, Karthik's revelations hint that fans might yet see Kohli don the blue jersey for another global campaign - this time chasing glory on South African soil.