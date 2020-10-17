Cricket
Wishes pour in as Anil Kumble turns 50

By
Anil Kumble
Wishes poured in on social media for Anil Kumble on his 50th birthday.

Bengaluru, October 17: Wishes poured in for legendary Indian leg-spinner Anil Kumble who turned 50 on Satuday (October 17).

One of the most decorated spinners of all times, the Karnataka cricketer represented India in 132 Tests and 271 One-day Internationals in which he scalped 619 and 337 wickets respectively.

He also also took ten wickets in an innings against Pakistan in 1999 to become just the second bowler to accomplish the feat after Englands's Jim Laker.

Currently, the ICC Hall of Famer is coaching the Kings XI Punjab franchsie in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in the UAE.

"Many more happy returns of the day to a man who taught us to never give up no matter what. Wish you a wonderful birthday and a glorious year ahead

@anilkumble1074," tweeted his one time team-mate and current Sunrisers Hyderabad team mentor VVS Laxman, who took the catch to dismiss Wasim Akram for Kumble's 10th wicket at the Feroze Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi.

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar too took to Twitter to wishe Kumble on his birthday.

"Happy Birthday Anil. Wishing you the very best for all your future endeavours. Hope to catch up soon.

Current India and Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli also used the social media handle to wish Kumble, who is affectionately known as the 'Jumbo'.

"Wish you a very happy birthday Anil Bhai @anilkumble1074 . Have a great day," Kohli tweeted.

After his retirement, Kumble had a brief stint as the coach of the national team with Kohli at the helm. During that period, India won Test series against the Australia, England, New Zealand, West Indies and Australia.

Story first published: Saturday, October 17, 2020, 14:16 [IST]
